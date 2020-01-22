Donald Trump Agrees US-Iraq ‘Security Partnership’

Donald Trump instructed Barham Saleh that he would draw down forces in an “unprecedented way”

Davos:

President Donald Trump and his Iraqi counterpart Barham Saleh agreed on Wednesday on the necessity for a continued US army position within the nation, the White Home mentioned.

In Davos, Switzerland, the 2 presidents held their first assembly since the US killed a prime Iranian normal in Baghdad, sparking an Iraqi parliament name for expulsion of US troops.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing the United States-Iraq economic and security partnership, including the fight against ISIS,” the White Home mentioned.

“President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq.”

Tensions between Washington and Tehran boiled over onto Iraqi soil this month, with the US killing prime Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iran hanging again at an Iraqi base internet hosting American troopers.

Livid on the US hit, Iraq’s parliament voted January 5 to oust all international troops, together with some 5,200 American troopers deployed alongside native forces.

A supply from Saleh’s workplace instructed AFP he had mentioned with Trump the US drone strike in addition to the withdrawal of forces.

Trump instructed Saleh that he “does not want to stay in Iraq”, the supply mentioned, and would draw down forces in an “unprecedented way”, however insisted that any withdrawal have to be insulting or disrespectful to Washington.

Saleh instructed world leaders in Davos the parliamentary vote was “not a sign of ingratitude or hostility”, however a response to a violation of his nation’s sovereignty.

“It is not in our interest to choose to ally with one side at the expense of others, as long as both respect our sovereignty and independence.”

He added that “no country should seek to dictate to Iraq” the character of its relationships.

Saleh condemned acts of violence towards the months-long protests motion rocking Baghdad and Iraq’s Shiite-majority south, which has left a whole lot useless since October.

He met Trump on the Davos sidelines, internet hosting a short press convention however dismissing questions on parliament’s vote

Trump left the annual World Financial Discussion board get-together in Davos later Wednesday to return to Washington.

