Donald Trump and Melania attend Baptist church on Christmas Eve

Donald and Melania Trump attended the Household Church-Downtown in West Palm Seaside on Tuesday night time, spending their Christmas Eve on the Baptist chapel.

‘Merry Christmas everybody,’ the president stated when he arrived.

The primary couple sat within the third row of the church, listening as church members sang Christmas carols like ‘O Little City of Bethlehem,’ ‘Oh Come All Ye Devoted’ and ‘Have Your self a Merry Little Christmas.’

Pastor Jimmy Scroggins targeted his homily on the story of Jesus.

‘There was no Secret Service. There was no motorcade. There was no gaggle of press,’ he famous of Jesus’ beginning.

Donald and Melania Trump attended the Household Church on Christmas Eve

The president sat within the third row of the Baptist church

‘The Bible says Jesus got here to be a light-weight in our world,’ Scroggins stated in his homily. He stated it was their cost to share the sunshine of Jesus.

On the conclusion of his phrases, the congregation lit candles and sang ‘Silent Evening.’

In previous years, the Trumps have attended service at Bethesda by the Sea, an Evangelical church close to Mar-a-Lago, on the Christmas and Easter holidays.

The Household Church is a Baptist Church, the identical religion as Rev. Jerry Falwell, who visited the Trumps at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

Falwell and his spouse have been noticed mingling with the Trumps Friday night time in footage posted on social media.

The president embraced Falwell after getting right into a feud with the publishers of a outstanding Evangelical Christian journal based by the legendary pastor Billy Graham.

Falwell defended Trump within the fallout from the feud.

The reverend went on ‘Fox and Buddies’ – the president’s favourite morning present – and stated he discovered the journal’s remarks ‘hypocritical,’ including it exhibits there may be an ‘elite institution among the many spiritual neighborhood.’

‘I believe it is hypocritical,’ Falwell stated. ‘I believe it is ironic additionally that Christianity Right now, kind of a forgotten journal from yesteryear, took the chance the week earlier than Christmas to level out the distinction between true Christianity and Pharisaical or judgmental Christianity and reminded us there may be an elite institution among the many spiritual neighborhood identical to there may be within the authorities that is liberal, that is left-wing. And it is a group that — they assume they’re extra ethical and smarter than the remainder of us.’

The Trumps have been greeted on the church Tuesday night time by Lead Pastor Jimmy Scroggins, his spouse Kristin, and their son and daughter-in-law, James and Reilly.

Along with quite a lot of Christmas songs being sung, the primary couple heard the story of the beginning of Jesus from gospel of Luke.

Earlier than the primary couple left Mar-a-Largo, first girl Melania Trump known as into NORAD’s Santa Tracker to want kids a Merry Christmas.

‘She spoke with a number of kids from throughout the nation and heard lots of the gadgets on their Christmas lists’. Mrs. Trump reminded the children to place milk and cookies out for Santa, and wished every little one and their households a really Merry Christmas,’ White Home press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated in a press release.

President Donald Trump is greeted by Lead Pastor Jimmy Scroggins and his spouse Kristin upon arriving at Household Church for Christmas Eve mass with first girl Melania Trump

Trump poses with Jerry Falwell Jr, Falwell’s spouse Becki (left) and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night time

President Trump spent his afternoon at his Trump Worldwide Golf Course.

Within the morning, he known as U.S. troops to thank them for his or her service and need them a Merry Christmas.

Trump’s change in Christmas Eve church buildings got here after he feuded with a outstanding evangelical Christian journal.

The president stated on Friday Christianity Right now, based in 1956, has turn out to be a ‘far left’ periodical. The journal’s prime editor wrote in an editorial revealed Thursday that the president must be faraway from workplace as a result of he has ‘dumbed down the concept of morality.’

Trump thanked Franklin Graham, son of its legendary evangelical founder Billy Graham, for saying his father voted for the president earlier than his demise.

‘Thanks to Franklin Graham for stating that his father, the late nice Billy Graham, voted for me within the 2016 Election. I understand how happy you might be with the work now we have all finished collectively!’

Billy Graham, the famed revival preacher, died in 2018. Franklin Graham disclosed his father’s voting choice in a Fb publish on Friday.

Moreover, Franklin Graham this week stated his father can be ‘upset’ within the anti-Trump editorial the journal revealed final week.

‘My father supported Donald Trump, believed in Donald Trump and he truly voted for Donald Trump and if he have been right here at this time he would inform you that himself,’ Graham instructed Raymond Arroyo on Fox Information Channel’s ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

President Trump and Melania Trump head into church

The offensive from the group of outstanding evangelicals, together with a number of members of Trump’s evangelical advisory board, signaled a lingering consciousness by the president’s backers that any significant crack in his longtime help from that section of the Christian neighborhood might show perilous for his reelection hopes.

The Trump marketing campaign responded by saying an ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ occasion, which is able to happen on January three in Miami, whereas the president spends the vacations at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

There was no groundswell of latest anti-Trump sentiment emerged amongst evangelicals within the wake of Christianity Right now’s editorial.