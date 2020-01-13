Donald Trump ‘authorized killing Qassem Soleimani seven months ago’ if Iran killed an American

4 embassies. President Trump on Fox Information, Jan. 10: ‘We are going to inform you that in all probability it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad … I can reveal that I consider it in all probability would’ve been 4 embassies.’

Blow up our embassy. Trump, Jan. 9: ‘We did it as a result of they had been trying to blow up our embassy. We additionally did it for different causes that had been very apparent. Anyone died, one among our army individuals died. Individuals had been badly wounded only a week earlier than.’

Collection of imminent assaults. Pompeo to Fox host Laura Ingraham Jan. 9: ‘There is no such thing as a doubt that there have been a collection of imminent assaults being plotted by Qassem Soleimani … We do not know exactly when and we do not know exactly the place, but it surely was actual.’

He was a terrorist. Trump Jan. 7: ‘I knew the previous. His previous was horrible. He was a terrorist.’

This could have been finished. Trump to Rush Limbaugh Jan. 6: ‘Nicely, this could have been finished for the final 15 to 20 years … He was their actual army chief. He is a terrorist. He was designated a terrorist by President Obama, after which Obama did nothing about it besides give them $150 billion.’

Planning and coordinating. Chair of the Joint Chiefs Mark Milley on Jan. 6: ‘Did it precisely say who, what, when, the place? No. However he was planning, coordinating and synchronizing important fight operations towards US army forces within the area, and it was imminent.’

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Employees Gen. Mark Milley

Killed an American. Pompeo to CNN Jan. 5: ‘We do not have to guess about what Soleimani was as much as. We all know what he did on December 27. He killed an American. And we all know what he is finished for years and years and years: killed tons of of People.’

Imminent threats. Pompeo, January three: Trump gave the order ‘in response to imminent threats to American lives.’

Plotting to kill. Trump tweet Jan. three: ‘Common Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded 1000’s of People over an prolonged time frame, and was plotting to kill many extra…however acquired caught! He was instantly and not directly accountable for the loss of life of tens of millions of individuals …’

Sinister assaults. Trump Jan. three at Mar-a-Lago: ‘Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister assaults on American diplomats and army personnel, however we caught him within the act and terminated him.’

Nationwide Safety Advisor Robert O’Brien

Disrupting ongoing assaults. Nationwide Safety advisor Robert O’Brien, Jan. three: ‘This strike was geared toward disrupting ongoing assaults that had been being deliberate by Soleimani, and deterring future Iranian assaults, by their proxies or by the IRGC Quds Power instantly, towards People,’ O’Brien stated. ‘As President Trump stated right now, this motion was taken to cease a warfare, to not begin a warfare.’

Growing plans to assault diplomats and service-members. Pentagon assertion Jan. 2: Soleimani ‘was actively creating plans to assault American diplomats and repair members in Iraq and all through the area.

Supply: WH transcripts, CNN