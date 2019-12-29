Donald Trump bashes ‘anti-Semitic’ attack where five Jews were stabbed during Hanukkah celebration

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump referred to as for the nation to ‘come collectively to struggle anti-Semitism’ after a machete-wielding man attacked these gathered for a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night time.

‘The anti-Semitic assault in Monsey, New York, on the seventh night time of Hanukkah final night time is horrific,’ Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon is response to the assault. ‘We should all come collectively to struggle, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I want the victims a fast and full restoration.’

Saturday night time the suspect, recognized as Thomas Grafton, a 37-year-old black man, entered Rabbi Chaim Leibush Rottenberg’s home in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood the place about 60 folks have been gathered for the candle-lighting ceremony for the seventh night time of Hanukkah.

Witnesses stated the person had a machete and stabbed 5 folks earlier than one of many attendees chased him out of the house by throwing a coat rack, desk and chair.

The suspect, 37-year-old Thomas Grafton (heart), was arrested by authorities two hours after the stabbing

Grafton tried to enter the synagogue subsequent door but it surely was already barricaded by individuals who had taken shelter inside.

NYPD officers positioned him coated in blood 30 miles away in Harlem about two hours later and he was taken into custody on the 32nd precinct.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whereas chatting with reporter Sunday morning, referred to as the assault ‘an act of home terrorism.’

Trump’s daughter and Senior Advisor Ivanka transformed to Judaism and is married to fellow-Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, who can be Jewish.

Ivanka posted on her Instagram story that the problem of anti-Semtiic violence within the New York space is not receiving sufficient media consideration or motion from the federal government.

‘The vicious assault of a rabbi in Monsey, NY final night time was an act of pure evil. As we pray for the victims, could the candles of Chanukah burn vivid by this darkness,’ she tweeted.

‘Assaults on Jewish New Yorkers have been reported virtually each single day this previous week,’ she continued in a second story publish. ‘The growing frequency of anti-Semitic violence (and across the nation) receives far too little native governmetal motion and nationwide press consideration.’

The assault in New York seemed to be the most recent in a string focusing on Jews in that area.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka (proper) and her husband Jared Kushner (proper) are Jewish. Right here they’re pictured with their kids for a Hanukkah reception on the White Home

Earlier this month a bloodbath occurred at a kosher grocery retailer in New Jersey and there are no less than six different recognized anti-Semitic incidents over the primary seven nights of Hanukkah, which started on December 23.

This time, a witness stated the suspect stated, ‘Nobody goes anyplace’ earlier than he launched the assault.

The 5 stabbing victims have been transported to 2 hospitals within the space however their situations are nonetheless unknown.

Authorities have additionally not supplied a motive for the assault, together with whether or not it was prompted by faith.

An estimated one-third of the 320,000 residents of Rockland County, the place the assault occurred, are Jewish, in accordance with census figures, and it’s the county with the very best focus of Jews in the US.