Donald Trump Invites Boris Johnson To White House: Report

Donald Trump’s invitation was made after the Boris Johnson received the elections this month

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to go to him within the White Home within the new 12 months, British media reported on Sunday.

Trump’s invitation was made after the British prime minister’s election win this month, The Sunday Occasions newspaper reported. Britain needs to strike a brand new commerce cope with america after it leaves the European Union on the finish of January.

“Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020,” the Sunday Occasions quoted a supply near the White Home as saying.

A spokesman for Johnson’s Downing Avenue workplace stated the experiences have been “speculation”. “We will respond to any formal invitation, but anything less than that is speculation,” he stated.

Johnson is reluctant to make the go to earlier than delivering Brexit on Jan. 31 and would favor to go after a cupboard reshuffle scheduled in February, when he’s anticipated to nominate cupboard workplace minister Michael Gove as his new commerce negotiator, The Mail on Sunday reported.

That might permit Johnson to take Gove on the U.S. go to forward of talks of a post-Brexit commerce deal, based on the report.

Some Downing Avenue insiders, nonetheless, have issues a couple of go to by Johnson because of fears the prime minister might be dragged into Trump’s ongoing impeachment proceedings, the Sunday Occasions reported.

Johnson received approval for his Brexit deal within the British parliament on Friday, step one in direction of fulfilling his election pledge to ship Britain’s departure from the European Union by Jan. 31.

As Britain prepares to go away the bloc, Johnson and Trump agreed in a cellphone name final Monday to pursue an “ambitious” UK-U.S. free commerce settlement.

After Johnson’s election win on Dec. 12, Trump had stated Britain and america have been now free to strike a “massive” new commerce deal after Brexit.

“This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the EU,” Trump had stated in a tweet earlier this month.

The White Home didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon the reported invitation to Johnson.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)