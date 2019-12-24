Donald Trump says he’s STILL working on Melania’s Christmas present with 15 hours left to midnight

By Katelyn Caralle, U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump informed troops in a video name Tuesday that he nonetheless hasn’t gotten a present for first girl Melania Trump – simply hours earlier than Christmas Day.

‘Oh, that is a troublesome query,’ Trump mentioned when an intelligence analyst requested what he bought his spouse for Christmas.

‘I bought her an attractive card that – really I had a variety of them picked and I picked the nicest one,’ the president informed army officers throughout a video name from Mar-a-Lago. ‘And I believe I will reply that by saying, I am nonetheless engaged on the Christmas current. Is that OK?’

He additionally lauded his relationship with the primary girl and the remainder of his household, regardless of experiences indicating the president and his spouse do not sleep in the identical mattress, claiming that he bought her ‘plenty of love’ for Christmas.

‘We love our household and we love one another and we have had a fantastic relationship such as you do hopefully along with your spouses, we have had a fantastic relationship,’ Trump mentioned to the troops in his Christmas Eve name.

In his name with the troops, Trump additionally answered a query if Dwelling Alone 2 is his favourite Christmas film. ‘It is a huge Christmas hit – one of many greatest. So it is an honor to be concerned in one thing like that, you at all times prefer to see success,’ he responded

Trump made a cameo within the 1992 hit the place he gave Kevin McAllister, who spent the Christmas season in New York Metropolis alone, instructions to the foyer of the Plaza

‘There’s a bit time left. Not an excessive amount of, however there’s a bit time left,’ he continued. ‘You made me suppose, I am gonna have to start out engaged on that actual quick.’

A sergeant requested the president a follow-up Christmas-related: If Dwelling Alone 2: Misplaced in New York, is his favourite Christmas film.

‘Nicely I am in Dwelling Alone 2,’ Trump mentioned of the 1992 basic and was met with laughter from the group on the video name.

Trump makes a cameo look within the sequel to Dwelling Alone, the place this time pre-teen Kevin McCallister by chance will get on a aircraft to New York whereas the remainder of his household goes to Florida.

When he arrives in New York he will get scared by a girl in Central Park and runs to the Plaza Lodge, the place he asks Donald Trump for instructions to the foyer.

‘Lots of people point out it yearly, particularly round Christmas,’ Trump mentioned of the film. ‘They are saying – particularly younger youngsters – they are saying, ‘I simply noticed you on the film.’ They do not see me on tv as they do within the film.’

‘However it’s been a superb film and I used to be a bit bit youthful, to place it mildly,’ he continued to laughter and lauded the success of the movie. ‘And it was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a really huge hit, clearly. It is a huge Christmas hit – one of many greatest. So it is an honor to be concerned in one thing like that, you at all times prefer to see success.’

Although he hasn’t found out a present for his spouse but, the president mentioned he is aware of what he needs from North Korea.

North Korean chief Kim Jong Un promised the president a ‘Christmas present,’ and Trump mentioned he might ship him a ‘stunning case’ as a substitute of conducting extra ballistic missile assessments.

Trump and Melania are spending the Christmas season, prolonged by the brand new yr, in Florida the place they keep within the Mar-a-Lago resort and Trump is ready to golf almost day-after-day at his West Palm Seashore golf membership.