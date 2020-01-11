Donald Trump Scolds Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Leaving The Queen: ‘It’s Sad’

Donald Trump doesn’t need to get into #Megxit — but when he should, you higher consider he’s not about to aspect with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!

The president sat down with Fox Information‘ Laura Ingraham for an interview airing on Friday night time, the place he was coerced by the anchor to provide a tackle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s historic choice to interrupt away from the royal household.

When requested about his emotions on the topic, POTUS tried his greatest to maintain impartial — earlier than finally siding with Queen Elizabeth II. He stated:

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing but I find it — I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her… I think it’s sad, I do, I think it’s sad.”

LOLz, this coming from the man who had no respect for protocol when he met Her Majesty in 2018…

A tease of @IngrahamAngle's huge interview with the President tonight.

“I just have such respect for the queen, I don’t think this should be happening to her.” https://t.co/B8ByD8JaRG — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) January 10, 2020

His response wasn’t in the slightest degree shocking, seeing as Trump’s by no means had a lot respect for Meghan following her feedback about him. Throughout an interview with a British paper final yr, the previous actuality star referred to as the Fits alum “nasty” due to remarks she made about him through the 2016 election, calling the then-nominee “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

The interviewer instructed Trump on the time that Meghan “said she would move to Canada if you got elected. It turned out she moved to Britain” — to which the Cheeto in Chief replied:

“There are a lot of people moving here. So, what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

Regardless of audio of his comment being revealed, Trump insisted he didn’t name the British royal “nasty,” tweeting shortly after:

“I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!”

Because it seems, Meg is likely to be fulfilling her Canadian migration prophecy in any case. As we reported, the mother-of-one fled to the Land Of Maple Leaf this week on the heels of her and Harry’s historic announcement that they’d be stepping down as senior members of the royal household and dealing to turning into “financially independent.”

Many shops are speculating that the couple will take up part-time residence in Canada, which is a member of the Commonwealth. Robert Lacey, a royal biographer and creator of The Crown: The Inside Historical past, stated:

“Canada is the ideal base for the two-way royal work they have in mind… in post-Brexit Britain, it could make sense to strengthen ties across the Atlantic.”

If Meg and Harry did wind up transferring to Canada, we’re positive Trump would discover a solution to take subject with that, too.