Donald Trump sends Kim Jong-un a happy birthday message as North Korean dictator turns 36

10 January 2020

Donald Trump has despatched a ‘comfortable birthday’ message to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s nationwide safety adviser, stated Trump gave him the message to cross alongside to Kim throughout a gathering in Washington on Wednesday.

Chung advised South Korean media that Trump wished President Moon Jae-in to relay the message, and believes it was delivered the subsequent day.

Donald Trump despatched Kim Jong-un a cheerful birthday message through South Korea, a diplomat who met him in Washington this week stated. Kim is assumed to have turned 36 on Wednesday

Chung didn’t reveal the precise contents of the message, and didn’t say the way it was acquired by the North Koreans.

Kim’s birthday is on January eight, and he’s thought to have turned 36 years outdated.

Whereas in Washington, Chung additionally had talks with Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Nationwide Safety Adviser Robert O’Brien.

Additionally current through the assembly with O’Brien was Shigeru Kitamura, Japan’s

Trump’s message comes amid tense relations between the US and North Korea after talks geared toward curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear programme collapsed final 12 months.

Kim has repeatedly threatened to restart weapons testing if America is not going to return to the negotiating desk, whereas Trump has warned Kim that he has ‘the whole lot to lose’ if he fails to abide by an settlement to not check long-range missiles.

North Korea had promised a ‘Christmas current’ for the US when it appeared talks wouldn’t resume any time quickly, however it has did not materialise.

Kim Jong-un has additionally failed to provide his conventional New 12 months’s tackle, through which he lays out priorities for the 12 months forward and divulges what sort of relations North Korea will search with the remainder of the world.

Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s nationwide safety adviser (proper, alongside counterparts from the US Robert O’Brien and Japan Shigeru Kitamura), stated Donald Trump relayed the message to him and requested that South Korean President Moon Jae-in give it to Kim

As a substitute, state TV aired an hour-long documentary about his two journeys up Mount Paektu, the very best mountain in North Korea and a spot of religious significance for the Kim regime.

North Korean leaders historically go to the location when contemplating adjustments in path for his or her nation, main observers to imagine the younger dictator continues to be weighing up his choices.

The Hermit State claims to have developed nuclear weapons able to putting wherever on Earth, together with all of mainland United States.

Kim has supplied to ‘denuclearise’ the Korean peninsula, in return for an easing of US financial sanctions and safety ensures for his regime.

Nevertheless, talks have come unstuck over whether or not North Korea should destroy its nukes earlier than sanctions are lifted – because the US insists – or whether or not each ought to occur on the identical time – as Pyongyang needs.

Additionally it is unclear what precisely ‘denuclearise’ means – whereas some in Washington insist it means the entire dismantling of the North Korean nuclear arsenal, analysts imagine it may additionally contain re-positioning American weapons so they can not goal North Korea.