Donald Trump Sends North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Birthday Wishes

SEOUL:

US President Donald Trump despatched a contented birthday message to North Korean chief Kim Jong Un, South Korea’s nationwide safety adviser Chung Eui-Yong stated on Friday.

Chung, who met Trump in Washington this week, informed reporters that he was given a message to cross to North Korea and it was delivered on Thursday.

“The day we met was Kim Jong Un’s birthday and President Trump remembered this and asked me to deliver the message,” Chung stated upon arrival again in South Korea.

Kim’s birthday is believed to be January eight, although his secretive regime has by no means confirmed the date. The U.S. authorities lists Kim’s delivery yr as 1984, making him 36 years previous this yr.

Chung didn’t say if it was a written message or whether or not it included something past birthday needs.

On Wednesday, Chung additionally met the US particular envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, and “reaffirmed close US-ROK coordination on North Korea,” State Division spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus stated, utilizing the initials for South Korea’s official identify the Republic of Korea.

The 2 additionally mentioned current occasions within the Center East and their coordination on international safety points.

South Korean International Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in California subsequent week, together with their Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, and North Korea and South Korea-Japan relations shall be on the highest of the agenda.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated on Tuesday there may be an pressing want for sensible methods to enhance ties with North Korea, including that he was prepared to satisfy its reclusive chief in North Korea.

