Donald Trump spent one day in five during 2019 at one of his golf courses

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Printed: 23:26 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 00:19 EST, 1 January 2020

President Trump will toast in 2020 at his Mar-a-Lago property after motorcading to his West Palm Seashore golf membership for a gathering.

The president hitting two Trump properties in in the future is not unusual throughout his Florida stays – and has change into a bigger theme of his presidency.

CNN counted that the president spent 120 days on Trump properties in 2019. He spent 85 days at Trump-branded golf properties, which averages to about one journey each 5 days.

President Trump is seen from his motorcade arriving again to Mar-a-Lago after a day of at his close by Trump golf property in West Palm Seashore

President Trump has been at one among his golf golf equipment 85 days in 2019 and 252 since taking workplace in January 2017

In the course of the winter, he’ll go between two totally different Trump properties spending the nights at Mar-a-Lago after which by day at his close by Trump Worldwide Golf Membership in West Palm Seashore, Florida

After all his journeys do not all the time embrace taking part in the sport.

The president blasted the press earlier Tuesday for reporting that he had performed golf at his West Palm Seashore property when he actually had simply been there for a gathering.

If Trump had performed golf on New Yr’s Eve he could be in peril of wanting out-of-touch, seeing that the American embassy in Baghdad, Iraq had been attacked by protesters earlier within the morning.

‘The Faux Information mentioned I performed golf in the present day, and I did NOT!’ Trump tweeted. ‘I had assembly in varied areas, whereas intently monitoring the U.S. Embassy scenario in Iraq, which I’m nonetheless doing.’

‘The Corrupt Lamestream Media knew this however, not surprisingly, did not report or appropriate!’ Trump mentioned.

However he does play quite a lot of golf.

Since being sworn in on January 20, 2017, Trump has been at a golf property 252 occasions.

He is been at Trump properties typically 333 occasions.

President Obama, who Trump famously criticized for enjoying golf an excessive amount of, performed 333 rounds of golf throughout his eight years in workplace, in accordance with CBS Information.

Meaning Trump is on observe to match Obama in half the time.

The president has quick access to a few of his properties from each the Whtie Home and the so-called ‘winter White Home,’ Mar-a-Lago.

His D.C. Trump resort – the one place he is gone out to eat in Washington – is simply blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White Home.

He additionally has a D.C.-area golf membership, in Sterling, Virginia, a brief motorcade journey away.

His Trump Worldwide Golf Membership in West Palm Seashore, Florida, can also be a fast drive away from Mar-a-Lago, the place he and the Trump household stays.