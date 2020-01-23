Donald Trump to become first president EVER to speak at anti-abortion March for Life

By Emily Goodin, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Donald Trump will grow to be the primary U.S. president in historical past to deal with the March for Rally when he goes to the Nationwide Mall on Friday to talk to the pro-life motion.

His speech comes as he courts non secular voters forward of the November election – a voting base he’ll want on the poll field – and as he fights off impeachment prices towards him within the Senate.

He’ll communicate to the group a brief distance away from the U.S. Capitol, the place his legal professionals are defending him towards prices of abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

The president introduced his speech by way of Twitter on his method again from the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland.

‘See you on Friday,’ he mentioned in a retweet of the group’s tweet on the upcoming march. ‘Massive Crowd!,’ he added.

Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced speech to the march final yr whereas the president despatched a video taped message.

This yr he’ll be there in particular person.

March for Life President Jeanne Mancini praised Trump and his administration as ‘constant champions for all times.’

‘We’re deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life,’ she mentioned in an announcement. ‘He would be the first president in historical past to attend and we’re so excited for him to expertise in particular person how passionate our marchers are about life and defending the unborn.’

About 100,000 folks attended final yr’s march.

The announcement of Trump’s participation was made on the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade – the landmark Supreme Courtroom case that legalized abortion in america.

The March for Life started in 1974, the yr after the Roe v. Wade resolution.

Vice President Pence made a shock look at 2019 march and introduced a video message from President Trump

The professional-life motion was initially skeptical of Trump when he started his presidential bid however has come to embrace him.

He has courted them in returning, appointing conservative judges with data of limiting abortion rights, and assembly with non secular leaders.

After final yr’s march, Trump confirmed his help for a teen from Covington Catholic Excessive College in Kentucky who sued the Washington Put up for defamation after a report that Nick Sandmann – who was carrying purple ‘Make America Nice Once more’ hat – harassed and pushed a Native American activist he encountered throughout the march.

‘Go get them Nick. Pretend Information!,’ Trump tweeted in help.