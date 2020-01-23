Donald Trump To Become First US President To Attend Anti-Abortion Rally

Abortion rights activists have accused Donald Trump of an anti-abortion agenda. (File)

US President Donald Trump stated Wednesday he plans to attend the March for Life rally this week and turn into the primary president ever to deal with in-person America’s largest gathering of anti-abortion activists.

“See you on Friday… Big Crowd!” Trump, who’s searching for re-election in November, tweeted in regards to the procession in Washington.

Abortion rights activists have accused Trump of an anti-abortion agenda, they usually have expressed anxiousness that the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Courtroom choice that successfully legalized abortion is underneath risk.

Final 12 months Vice President Mike Pence attended the March for Life rally, which is now in its 47th 12 months and designed to protest legalized abortion.

That point, Trump addressed the estimated 100,000-strong gathering with a video message.

The White Home confirmed Wednesday that Trump will turn into the primary president ever to attend the rally.

The march is often held across the anniversary of Roe v Wade.

Jeanne Mancini, president of the group that organizes the march, hailed the information and stated Trump has been loyal to the anti-abortion motion.

“From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering,” Mancini stated.

Though the Supreme Courtroom legalized abortion, opposition to it stays robust in elements of American society, significantly within the so-called Bible Belt states of the South and mid-section of the nation.

Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to nominate solely opponents of abortion to the Supreme Courtroom, has thus far named two of the courtroom’s 9 justices.

Their arrival galvanized abortion opponents who’re relying on the brand new justices to overturn the Roe v Wade choice, or no less than permit states to limit entry to the process.

The primary huge check will happen in March, when the courtroom examines a Louisiana legislation whose restrictions on abortion are just like these of a Texas legislation that the courtroom struck down almost 4 years in the past.

