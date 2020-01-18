Donald Trump trades barbs with Ayatollah Khamenei on Twitter

President Donald Trump has engaged in a Twitter feud with the Ayatollah of Iran, blasting the nation’s ‘supreme chief’ in each English and Persian.

‘The noble folks of Iran—who love America—deserve a authorities that is extra keen on serving to them obtain their goals than killing them for demanding respect,’ Trump tweeted on Friday after arriving at Mar-a-Lago.

‘As an alternative of main Iran towards smash, its leaders ought to abandon terror and Make Iran Nice Once more!’ he continued in a pair of tweets written in English and Persian.

Trump’s remarks have been in direct response to a tweet in English from Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, which blasted the ‘villainous’ U.S. authorities.

Ayatollah Khamenei, going through intense protests from Iranian folks after his army shot down a civilian airliner, led Friday prayers in Tehran on Friday for the primary time in eight years

The web disagreement comes per week after Iran launched ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq, leading to no U.S. deaths, in response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Normal Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s air defenses precipitated a disaster on their very own soil through the ballistic missile strike, when a surface-to-air missile battery shot down a civilian passenger airliner principally filled with Iranian residents.

Khamenei has confronted intense backlash and protests from Iranians livid at their authorities for initially claiming that an engine malfunction had introduced down the jet.

After Trump tweeted in Persian and English supporting the protesters, Khamenei launched a tweetstorm of his personal, furiously blasting the American president.

‘The villainous US govt repeatedly says that they’re standing by the Iranian ppl. They lie,’ wrote Khamenei.

‘If you’re standing by the Iranian ppl, it is just to stab them within the coronary heart together with your venomous daggers. In fact, you’ve gotten up to now failed to take action, & you’ll actually proceed to fail,’ he stated.

Kahmenei’s livid tweetstorm additionally took goal at U.S. allies France and Germany, in addition to the ‘vicious’ UK authorities.

‘The specter of the French & German govts & the vicious British govt to ship Iran’s case to the Safety Council proved as soon as once more that they’re the footmen of the US,’ he wrote.

Trump responded: ‘The so-called ‘Supreme Chief’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme recently, had some nasty issues to say about america and Europe. Their financial system is crashing, and their persons are struggling. He needs to be very cautious together with his phrases!’

Mass protests erupted in Tehran after Iran admitted it had shot down a passenger jet’ Trump inspired the protests in a collection of tweets, infuriating the Ayatollah

On Friday, Khamenei threw his help behind Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards in a uncommon sermon, after their belated admission that they’d unintentionally downed an airliner triggered days of road protests.

In his first Friday prayers sermon for eight years, Khamenei additionally informed worshippers chanting ‘Death to America’ that the elite Guards may take their struggle past Iran’s borders after the U.S. killing of a high Iranian commander.

Khamenei’s handle got here amid a deepening disaster for Iran because it grapples with unrest at dwelling and rising stress from overseas.

Stress has steadily ratcheted increased since 2018, when america withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear pact with world powers and reimposed sanctions which have hammered the financial system.

The standoff erupted into tit-for-tat army strikes this month, when Washington killed high commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike on Jan. three and Iran launched missile strikes at U.S. targets in Iraq on Jan. eight.

Supreme Chief of Iran, Ali Khamenei provides a sermon earlier than main a Friday prayer for the primary time in eight years at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran, Iran on Friday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Entrance seventh R) attends a Friday prayer led by Supreme Chief of Iran, Ali Khamenei for the primary time since 2012

Within the tense aftermath, a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake. But it surely took days for the Guards to confess this and protesters directed their rage on the elite power and the clerical system it was set as much as defend.

‘Our enemies … have been comfortable that they discovered an excuse to undermine the Guards, the armed forces and our system,’ Khamenei stated in his sermon, heaping reward on the Guards for safeguarding Iran and renewing a name for U.S. troops to depart the area.

Khamenei stated Soleimani’s work of projecting Iran’s army affect overseas would proceed and stated the Quds Power he commanded ‘protects oppressed nations throughout the area.’

He stated Quds Power troopers have been ‘fighters with out borders’.

The U.S. State Division’s particular consultant for Iran, Brian Hook, stated in Washington that Iranian threats risked additional isolating the nation.

However Russia lent Iran some help over the airliner catastrophe, saying it had been shot down when Tehran was spooked by reviews of superior U.S. stealth fighters within the space.

‘I might prefer to underline the edginess that at all times accompanies such conditions,’ International Minister Sergei Lavrov stated.