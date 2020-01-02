Donald Trump will go to Davos and he’ll bring along four Cabinet secretaries PLUS Jared and Ivanka 

Donald Trump is predicted to attend the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, later this month after lacking final yr’s occasion.

And he’ll convey Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump with him.

The president is predicted to be part of the American delegation on the annual gathering of the rich and elite, which is able to happen from January 20 to 24.

President Trump is predicted to attend the World Financial Discussion board in Davos later this month; he missed 2019 however delivered a speech to the 2018 gathering (above)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are attending the Davos occasion

4 Cupboard secretaries – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao – will likely be a part of the U.S. delegation, in response to a White Home press launch.

They will be joined by Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who function counselors to the president. U.S. Commerce Consultant Robert Lighthizer and Deputy Chief of Employees Christopher Liddell are additionally attending.

Trump’s anticipated attendance is in mark distinction to the place of different world leaders, together with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Not solely is Johnson skipping the discussion board, he is banned any of his ministers from moving into a present of help for the working class voters who returned him to No. 10 Downing Road.

‘Our focus is on delivering for the folks, not champagne with billionaires,’ a U.Ok. official stated final month.

The UK is scheduled to exit the European Union on January 31.

Boris Johnson has banned ministers from attending the Davos summit – insisting they need to be busy ‘delivering’ relatively than sipping ‘champagne with billionaires’

The World Financial Discussion board has come below fireplace for being a gathering place for the out of contact international elite – Prince William (left) attended final yr and Bono (proper) is an everyday

It is the 50th anniversary of the gathering, which brings collectively some three,000 enterprise leaders, worldwide political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists to debate world points.

It takes place within the opulent and splendid environment of the Swiss ski resort.

The agenda features a various vary of subjects, together with the way forward for power, local weather change, and gender parity.

This yr’s theme is ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.’

The discussion board has come below fireplace for a being a gathering of worldwide elites who’re out of contact with the true world and a spot for the rich to get together with one another in the course of the international networking occasion.

Regulars on the discussion board embrace Bono, Angelina Jolie, Matt Damon, and Charlize Theron. Prince William attended final yr’s occasion.

Former White Home counselor Steve Bannon started the push again in opposition to the discussion board in 2014, when he stated the working women and men on this planet have been ‘bored with being dictated to by what we name the get together of Davos.’

Final yr International Coverage journal dubbed the World Financial Discussion board a gathering ‘of the very wealthy, the very highly effective, and the very clueless.’

It is unclear who President Trump will meet throughout his time there and how much periods he’ll attend.

Final yr the president canceled his scheduled journey two weeks earlier than he was resulting from depart due to the federal government shutdown happening on the time. He additionally canceled the whole U.S. delegation from attending.

‘Due to the Democrats intransigence on Border Safety and the nice significance of Security for our Nation, I’m respectfully cancelling my crucial journey to Davos, Switzerland for the World Financial Discussion board,’ he wrote on Twitter. ‘My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!’

Trump attended in 2018.

Johnson just isn’t the one world chief kipping this yr’s gathering.

Chinese language President Xi Jinping just isn’t planning to attend this yr, in response to the South China Morning Publish. He additionally missed final yr’s occasion.

Xi’s absence means there will likely be no sit down with him and President Trump.

The U.S. and China are on the verge of wrapping up their commerce conflict. President Trump stated this week a commerce cope with be signed January 15 on the White Home. President Xi won’t be in attendance for that both however ‘high-level’ Chinese language officers will likely be current.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will all attend the Davos discussion board

World leaders shunned final yr’s assembly amid varied home political disaster.

Then-British PM Theresa Might was coping with making an attempt to barter a Brexit deal; French President Emmanuel Macron was coping with the ‘yellow vest’ financial protests; and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau skipped after coming below fireplace for the price of attending the 2018 gathering.