Donald Trump’s Christmas Eve Confession: No Gift Yet For Wife Melania

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday he had not but purchased a Christmas current for the primary girl, only a day earlier than the vacation that might deliver a extra ominous present from North Korea.

Throughout a video teleconference with members of the U.S. Armed Forces from his resort residence in Palm Seashore, Florida, Trump stated in response to a query he picked out “a beautiful card” for first girl Melania Trump.

“I’m still working on a Christmas present. There’s a little time left. Not too much, but a little time,” he stated.

One other vacation shock could also be on the president’s thoughts.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang warned Washington of a potential “Christmas gift,” after North Korean chief Kim Jong Un gave the US till year-end to suggest new concessions in talks over his nation’s nuclear arsenal.

Many consultants have speculated that the present may seek advice from a long-range missile check. However Trump dismissed issues as he spoke to reporters from his resort.

“We’ll see what happens,” he stated. “Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” he joked. “You never know.”

This may not be the primary time Trump has marked an vital event with a card for the primary girl.

When requested in April 2018 on tv present “Fox and Friends” what he bought his spouse for her birthday, Trump stated, “I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.” He added that he was very busy and bought her an attractive card and flowers.

Trump has visited the Trump Worldwide Golf Course every day after he arrived on Friday evening, delivering remarks to younger conservatives at an occasion on Saturday as nicely.

