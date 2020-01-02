Don’t Believe the Rumor: Sony Buying Bethesda Parent Company ZeniMax Media is Likely Untrue

An absurd rumor is making its rounds that implies Sony is planning to buy ZeniMax Media, the father or mother firm of developer/writer Bethesda, Tango Gameworks, Arkane Studios, and Machine Video games. This rumor, nonetheless, is nearly actually faux. Its supply has no earlier credibility or proof and the mere thought of a media monstrosity like ZeniMax being bought by Sony shouldn’t be sensible in any respect. So as to add to the absurdity, the rumor additionally claims that Bethesda’s house RPG Starfield was canceled because the developer pushes in the direction of delivery The Elder Scrolls VI as quickly as 2021, and says Fallout remakes are coming even sooner.

The rumor began a few days in the past after a Redditor by the identify of Zenimaxinsider with no earlier historical past posted a number of threads in numerous subreddits claiming the acquisition can be finalized as early as February. Apparently, the Redditor may have extra to say “soon,” however we’re betting the extra phrases are more likely to be “haha, gotcha” or “Sorry for fooling everyone.” Besides that they actually aren’t fooling anybody. The submit in full reads:

Deal can be finalized by the top of January/early February. Star subject was canned three months in the past, all fingers on deck for TES 6 for a 2022 launch date. Fallout remakes subsequent yr. May give extra particulars quickly.

A trademark for the Starfield was filed on the finish of 2019, so it’s fairly unlikely the sport has been canceled. And whereas Starfield nonetheless has a methods to go when it comes to improvement, Bethesda’s maintained that it’s going to launch earlier than The Elder Scrolls VI, each of that are deliberate to launch on the following technology of consoles. Starfield has been in improvement since a minimum of 2015 and it’s unlikely that issues have shifted that radically on the studio. The portion with essentially the most potential to return true is the Fallout remakes, which don’t fly out of the realm of chance, however the supply has zero credibility (and every little thing else is laughably false), so take this rumor with a grain of salt.

The studios underneath ZeniMax have launched a few of the most notable titles throughout a number of platforms over time. One of many final technology’s most rereleased video games is The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, which shipped within the fall of 2011 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It later got here to PS4, Xbox One, PSVR, and even the Nintendo Swap (and some different platforms), and has racked up greater than 30 million copies offered. Likewise, ZeniMax owns franchises like Arkane Studios’ Prey and Dishonored, Machine Video games’ Wolfenstein, and Tango Gameworks’ The Evil Inside.

