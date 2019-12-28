Don’t bin your sequins, say stars including Alesha Dixon and Louise Redknapp

By Holly Bancroft For The Mail On Sunday

Saturdays singer Una Healy has donated a full-length night robe to Oxfam

Time was when the very best you may hope to choose up from Oxfam was a musty previous jacket or a protracted out-of-fashion frock.

However now you may nab a designer outfit beforehand seen on the pink carpet, after fashionable celebrities donated a few of their glitziest garments to the charity.

Stars together with Alesha Dixon and Louise Redknapp have handed over sequined tops and attire to spotlight the harm performed by quick trend and to encourage their followers to recycle garments or purchase them second-hand.

Certainly, sequins are of specific concern as they’re made out of plastic and can languish in landfill for many years, and even pollute oceans.

The charity says that 1.7 million sequined gadgets of clothes and niknaks will probably be binned after the social gathering season.

Britain’s Acquired Expertise decide Alesha has donated a surprising £295 Rixo and Laura Jackson pink sequined gown that she wore on Alan Carr’s Channel four chat present.

She stated: ‘With the present local weather emergency, all of us must do our half in taking care of our planet, and procuring sustainably is one thing all of us can do.’

The Saturdays singer Una Healy has donated a full-length night robe which she wore on the pink carpet at this yr’s Nationwide Lottery Awards.

She stated: ‘Who does not love a show-stopping shimmery sequined robe? However let’s face it – most of us will solely put on it as soon as so why not be a part of us and donate it to Oxfam?’

Former Strictly star Louise, who donated a £245 sheer striped sequined shirt which she wore on TV when she unveiled her new single over the summer season, added: ‘It is surprising that so many sequined gadgets will find yourself in landfill.’

Different stars donating gadgets to be bought on the Oxfam web site embody Gavin & Stacey’s Alison Steadman, singer KT Tunstall, Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine and trend stylist Grace Woodward.

A brand new survey by the charity discovered that party-goers admit that they put on outfits simply 5 instances on common earlier than they’re thrown away. They discovered that 70 per cent of girls would purchase one thing new for the social gathering season regardless of already proudly owning an acceptable gown, and that three in 5 may have worn sequins over the Christmas interval.

Different analysis has discovered surprising £140 million of garments goes into landfill every year.

Dr Linda Campbell, of Canada’s St Mary’s College, has warned in regards to the risks of plastic sequins. She stated: ‘If sequins go within the washer, they’ll simply fall off and go down the drain.

‘If they are not captured by the sewage works and exit to sea, there is a good potential for them to be eaten by a variety of creatures up and down the meals chain. It is like glitter, which can be problematic.’