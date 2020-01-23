Don’t F*** with Cats true story | how online sleuths unmasked cat killer Luke Magnotta

Netflix has developed one thing of a killer repute on the subject of true crime documentaries, and the most recent present to seize the eye of audiences is three-parter Don’t F**ok With Cats.

The collection chronicles the occasions main as much as a horrific crime in Canada – the 2012 homicide by Luka Magnotta of Chinese language computing engineering pupil Lin Jun, and the world-wide manhunt for Magnotta that was carried out by beginner on-line detectives.

Right here’s what that you must know concerning the real-life case…

Don’t F**ok with Cats on Netflix : What’s it about? and the way disturbing is it?

Is Don’t F**ok with Cats a real story?

Completely – though facets of the story may appear too horrific to be actual, and a few initially mistake it for a mockumentary drama, the whole lot that’s documented within the three-part collection is true.

Who’s Luke Magnotta?

The title with which Magnotta gained notoriety just isn’t truly the one he was born with – initially he glided by Eric Kirk Newman. His dad and mom had been nonetheless youngsters when he was born in 1982, and later separated, offering two very totally different tales as to Magnotta’s childhood: whereas his mom claims that his father was abusive – and even a “proud Nazi” – the daddy himself, who mentioned he was affected by schizophrenia, claimed that any abuse got here by the hands of Luka’s mom’s household.

He was homeschooled for a lot of his childhood, and was then bullied upon attending faculty for the primary time – finally resulting in him dropping out earlier than gaining a qualification. He later hung out in psychological hospitals, and was recognized with paranoid schizophrenia.

Across the time that he modified his title – apparently to reinvent himself – he had been working as a stripper and actor along with showing in porn movies, while he unsuccessfully chased performing and modelling work.

Issues took a chilling flip round 2010, when Magnotta started to submit a collection of disturbing movies wherein he was seen to torture and kill cats, together with suffocating and drowning them. It’s at this level that the documentary collection joins the story.

What occurs in Don’t F**ok With Cats? How does it finish?

After the movies surfaces, a bunch of web customers led by Las Vegas-based knowledge analyst Deanna Thomson and John Inexperienced from Los Angeles, started a search to search out Magnotta – scared that his behaviour would additional escalate and turn out to be much more violent. This let to a world-wide manhunt, as Magnotta evaded authorities and commenced to commit extra critical crimes.

This culminated within the horrific homicide of Lin Jun, whose loss of life Magnotta posted video of on-line – with the footage additionally exhibiting the corpse being abused. Magnotta then despatched varied elements of Lin’s physique to establishments together with the headquarters of Canada’s two main political events.

After fleeing to Europe, Magnotta was arrested whereas studying information tales about his crimes and was convicted of Lin’s homicide in 2014, and handed a life sentence. He won’t be eligible for parole for an additional 20 years.

Don’t F**ok With Cats is at present out there to stream on Netflix