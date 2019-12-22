Don’t Feel Safe On Campus: Jamia Student Who Lost Partial Vision In Clash

Mohammad Minhajuddin says his religion in regulation and order has been shaken.

New Delhi:

Mohammad Minhajuddin had come to Delhi final 12 months with a dream of beginning his regulation observe within the nationwide capital, however on December 15 he misplaced imaginative and prescient in a single eye allegedly throughout police motion within the Jamia Millia Islamia library.

Mohammad Minhajuddin, an LLM scholar, now desires to return to his hometown in Bihar after finishing his research as he says he would not even really feel protected in his college campus anymore.

“What was my fault? I was studying in the old library in a reading room reserved for MPhil and PhD students. We had locked it after learning that police entered the campus, but they barged inside and started batoncharging students,” he recollects.

On December 15, the police stormed contained in the college campus to nab ”outsiders” who had been concerned in arson, however they denied lathicharging the scholars.

Mohammad Minhajuddin says college students pleaded with the police saying they weren’t concerned within the protest in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act however they didn’t pay heed.

“They deliberately entered the library. The protest was happening outside Gate Number 7 which is on the other side of the road. I had not participated in the protest but I was hit brutally,” he claimed.

He additionally sustained a fracture on one in all his fingers.

“Doctors said there is a possibility of infection in my other eye as well. So I have been taking care by using a sanitiser to clean my hands and keeping everything clean around me,” he provides.

Mohammad Minhajuddin says after what he went by, he won’t ever advise anybody to check within the library.

“I have not been to the campus after the incident, I am scared. I will never be able to enter the library without fear. I do not feel safe in my campus,” he says.

His mother and father, who’re right here from Bihar, needed him to return dwelling however he refused.

“I will complete my PhD and then start my law practice in my hometown. Earlier, I wanted to practice in Delhi since the Supreme Court is here along with six district courts and great career opportunities. But after this, I do not like working here,” he says.

It was solely final 12 months that Mohammad Minhajuddin got here to Delhi and immediately he “regrets his decision” as he says, “I didn’t know Delhi is such an unsafe metropolis. I made a mistake coming right here for my research.