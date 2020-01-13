News

“Don’t Feel Secure On Campus”: JNU Teachers’ Body To Centre

January 13, 2020
Over 30 folks had been injured in JNU assault final week (File)

New Delhi:

The JNU Academics’ Affiliation (JNUTA) on Monday advised the Human Useful resource Improvement Ministry that they “do not feel secure” on the campus and the environment there was not conducive for tutorial actions.

In a gathering with HRD Ministry officers, a five-member JNUTA delegation reiterated their demand for elimination of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

“We do not feel secure on campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching,” JNUTA President D Ok Lobiyal advised the ministry officers.

Courses had been supposed to start in Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) on Monday however couldn’t begin attributable to boycott by academics and college students.

The academics” affiliation has given a name for ”non-cooperation” in tutorial issues over a variety of points, together with that of price hike and the January 5 violence when a masked mob attacked college students and academics.

