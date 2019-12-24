Don’t F**k With Cats on Netflix | What is it about, and how disturbing is it?

Over the previous few years, Netflix have established themselves because the streaming service of alternative for followers of true crime documentaries.

Reveals like Making A Assassin and The Staircase have gotten viewers speaking everywhere in the world, whereas they even produced a well-made parody of the style with the hilarious American Vandal.

Their newest providing, which has been known as disturbing by many viewers, is Don’t F**okay With Cats – right here’s what you want to know…

When is Don’t F**okay With Cats on Netflix?

The brand new docu-series hit the streaming service on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

What’s Don’t F**okay With Cats about?

This newest true crime documentary follows the case of Luke Magnotta, who uploaded movies of himself killing kittens onto the web to the horror of many unsuspecting customers.

Within the aftermath of this disturbing footage, a bunch of newbie detectives teamed as much as observe the person down and guarantee he’s held liable for his merciless actions.

Tragically, Magnotta would go on to do much more unspeakable issues earlier than his eventual seize.

Does Don’t F**okay With Cats have disturbing scenes?

Some viewers have discovered themselves upset and distressed by the pictures proven within the documentary sequence. Consequently, it’s best to consider carefully about whether or not or not you wish to watch Don’t F**okay With Cats.

Do NOT watch #DontFckWithCats on Netflix when you’re delicate to animal abuse. I am all pondering it had some foolish cat movies or one thing, watched among the first half then realized it is disturbing. — ????AstralWingz???? (@Zhane_Star) December 20, 2019

Whereas the thriller of the sequence has been hailed as thrilling by many viewers, that might not be motive sufficient for some to topic themselves to the disturbing footage it comprises.

Is there a trailer?

Netflix UK have shared this trailer to their YouTube channel, which provides viewers a glimpse at what they’ll anticipate. Attributable to YouTube’s strict person pointers, there isn’t something graphic on this trailer though the subject material itself might be upsetting for some individuals.