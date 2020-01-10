Don’t forget – EastEnders is on twice tonight

Listen, EastEnders followers – there are two episodes airing on Friday 10th January to get the cleaning soap again on monitor after it was dropped from the schedules earlier this week.

Monday was Walford-free to accommodate BBC1’s reside protection of the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds United, then it was enterprise as ordinary on Tuesday and Thursday, and after tonight’s common 8pm exhibiting the final episode of the week is at 9pm. Then we’re all caught up and it’s again to regular for now…

Who is aware of about Keanu’s destiny in EastEnders? And the way a lot do they know?

The primary of this night’s double invoice sees little Lexi Pearce wow the crowds on the kiddy magnificence pageant, the place the Mitchells and Taylors unite in a uncommon second of concord among the many native clans. However there’s nonetheless drama as Ben Mitchell tries to maintain sister Louise Mitchell calm over the Keanu scenario, and Billy Mitchell will get more and more pissed off with Honey Mitchell.

Partly two, Grey Atkins clashes with newcomers the Panesars, with Keegan Baker drawn in a lot to spouse Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s despair. What influence will this have on controlling Grey’s perspective in direction of spouse Chantelle Atkins’ friendship with Jags Panesar?

In the meantime, Phil Mitchell involves a tragic realisation about his son’s love life, Lola Pearce makes a discovery a few member of the family that leaves her reeling, and Whitney Dean is all smiles, for a change, till one thing occurs that sends her crashing again all the way down to earth…

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers