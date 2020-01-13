“Don’t Kill Your Protesters, US Is Watching”: Trump Tells Iran

Donald Trump warned Iran that the world and “more importantly, the US is watching.”

Washington:

US President Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday towards killing protesters who’ve risen up over the regime’s downing of a civilian airliner as his protection secretary left the door open to talks with Tehran with out preconditions.

Trump’s salvo got here as Iran’s Islamic regime confronted a problem from indignant road protests, having come to the brink of struggle with the US after a sequence of tit-for-tat confrontations.

“To the leaders of Iran — DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted, warning that the world and “more importantly, the USA is watching.”

In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” simply earlier than the tweet, US Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned Trump was nonetheless keen to carry talks with Iran’s leaders.

“We’re willing to sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward, a series of steps by which Iran becomes a more normal country,” Protection Secretary Mark Esper mentioned on CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

And if one thing occurred to the protesters? Esper replied: “The president has drawn no preconditions other than to say we’re willing to meet with the Iranian government.”

Lengthy-standing US-Iran tensions have soared since January three when missiles fired from a US drone killed a prime Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, close to Baghdad’s airport.

Iran responded with a barrage of missiles at two US bases in Iraq, inflicting no casualties in what was seen as an try to forestall a spiral of escalation.

However hours later, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard unit shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

The demise of all 176 folks aboard and Iran’s belated admission its forces mistook the aircraft for a cruise missile has set off indignant protests towards the regime.

The British ambassador to Iran was briefly arrested Saturday after attending a memorial service for the victims at Tehran’s Amir Kabir College.

‘Reeling’

“I just think you see a very corrupt regime that the Iranian people are finally standing up and trying to hold them accountable,” Esper mentioned.

On one other Sunday speak present, nationwide safety advisor Robert O’Brien mentioned the Iranian regime was “reeling from maximum pressure.”

“They are reeling from their incompetence in this situation. And the people of Iran are just fed up with it,” he mentioned on ABC’s “This Week”.

“Iran is being choked off, and Iran is going to have no other choice but to come to the table.”

Trump late Sunday slapped O’Brien down, saying, “Actually, I couldn’t care less if they negotiate. Will be totally up to them.”

In the meantime, mentioned Esper, the US believes it has disrupted the plots that it says precipitated Soleimani’s killing, and expects no additional Iranian retaliation.

Esper and O’Brien defended the intelligence that led the administration to assert Soleimani was plotting imminent assaults on US troops and diplomats within the area.

However aside from within the case of the US embassy in Baghdad, Esper wouldn’t verify Trump’s declare that 4 US embassies within the area had been amongst Soleimani’s targets.

Requested if there was particular proof within the intelligence to assist the declare, Esper mentioned, “I didn’t see one with regard to four embassies.”

‘Fudging intelligence’

The administration has come beneath hearth from Democrats — and at the least two Republican senators — for refusing to share the intelligence with members of Congress.

Senior congressional leaders — the so-called Gang of Eight — had been briefed January eight as skepticism mounted concerning the administration’s rationale for a killing that raised the chance of struggle with Iran.

“We had exquisite intelligence and the intelligence showed that they were looking at US facilities throughout the region,” O’Brien mentioned on NBC’s “Meet the Press”. “The threat was imminent.”

Adam Schiff, chair of the Home Intelligence Committee, mentioned there was no dialogue within the briefing given to the Gang of Eight about plots towards 4 embassies.

“In the view of the briefers, there was plotting, there was an effort to escalate, a big plan, but they didn’t have specificity,” he mentioned.

“So when you hear the president out there on Fox, he is fudging intelligence,” he mentioned on “Face the Nation”.

Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned the congressional management ought to have been knowledgeable of the strike towards Soleimani prematurely.

“I don’t think the administration has been straight with the Congress of the United States,” she mentioned on “Meet the Press”.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)