Don’t look, Leafs fans — Sandin keeps getting slashed at world juniors

Rasmus Sandin is turning into a Swedish slash magnet.

After taking a Slovakian chop that required X-rays on the finish of the world junior preliminary spherical, the Maple Leafs high prospect’s arm and wrist underwent one other battering by the hands of the Czechs, who clearly knew the place to goal.

“It’s the second game in a row now when we’re leading the game (to) just go slashing him,” Winnipeg Jets ahead David Gustafsson mentioned. “It’s our best player, too, so I’m sick and tired of seeing it.”

Sandin, a 19-year-old defenceman who began in Toronto this season, added two extra assists within the 5-Zero rout of the hosts and is plus-Four in 5 video games.

He’ll doubtless be a goal in opposition to the Russians Saturday, too.

“It’s in the news,” Swedish staff physician Ryan Allenby mentioned. “It’s impossible to hide he was slashed there. Right from the beginning of the game, we felt the Czechs were slashing him on the wrist again. Our players discussed it with the refs and it kept going on. We expected it and it happened and we move on.”

It was instructed that Sandin ought to complement his tools to guard himself whereas dealing with the puck.

“Rasmus can decide for himself what gloves he wants to wear,” Allenby mentioned. “You can’t be playing with 1980s gloves anymore. We shield his wrist if we have to and now we have two days to rest him up. We don’t think it will be any problem.”

SHOWING RESTRAINT: The ultimate minutes of an elimination sport is a dicey time – particularly when the rating will get out of hand. The staff about to be bounced is significantly pissed off. They may even attempt to take somebody with them, as Canadians know too properly from the 1987 Punch-up in Piestany (a metropolis simply over two hours away from Ostrava). Alexis Lafreniere and Dylan Cozens battled with a few Slovaks in a scrum throughout the dying minutes and Cozens had his helmet knocked off. There have been 4 roughing penalties issued. “Someone’s kind of punching you in the face, I’m trying not to do anything back when you know how strict the rules are,” the Lethbridge Hurricanes main scorer mentioned. “I didn’t want to do anything to hurt my chances to play the next game. The coaches were telling us to stay out of that stuff and I tried to do as much as I can, but obviously got hot a little bit there.”

BLUE LINE SCORING: Jacob Bernard-Docker’s second-period purpose was simply the third by a Canadian defencemen in 5 video games. Czech captain Libor Zabransky had scored extra on his personal, however the Canadians’ marching orders have been to care for their very own finish first. Nonetheless, all seven rearguards have registered a minimum of one level. “It’s nice to get on the board,” Bernard-Docker, the Senators first-rounder mentioned. “Really good play from (Jamie) Drysdale.” The 17-year-old Erie blueliner picked up two assists in opposition to Slovakia. Three Canadian forwards haven’t hit the scoresheet – Aidan Dudas, Dawson Mercer and, most surprisingly, Quinton Byfield, who’s minus-Four. The Sudbury Wolves star is taken into account one of many NHL’s high prospects together with Alexis Lafreniere, however it’s been a tough introduction to the under-20 degree world stage.

PENALTY SHOT KING: When the Swedes had a penalty shot awarded in opposition to the Czechs, coach Tomas Monten turned to 18-year-old defenceman Victor Soderstrom.

Sensible choice. The Coyotes first rounder put it away with some shifty work.

“That was sick,” ahead David Gustafsson mentioned. “I’ve seen him do it in practice. He’s our best shot taker. That’s why he was the one to take it.”

Monten mentioned success in observe usually interprets to the sport. That’s why he was comfy with Soderstrom first up regardless of having a talented ahead like Nils Hoglander, who has confirmed able to lacrosse-style scoring.

“We feel if you can do it there and every time, then you can trust those players (in a big moment),” Monten mentioned. “He’s darn good at it. He has a couple of moves.”

SWEDEN 5, CZECH REPUBLIC Zero

The Swedes are the lone undefeated staff (5-Zero) and rolled over the undermanned Czechs 5-Zero, handing the hosts their 11th straight head-to-head loss courting again to 2002. Hoglander (Canucks) scored twice and had an help to take over the tourney scoring lead with 5 objectives and 10 factors and defenceman Soderstrom scored on a penalty shot. Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt (Lightning) made 23 saves for the shutout.

FINLAND 1, UNITED STATES Zero

In a rematch of final 12 months’s gold-medal closing, the Finns obtained the sport’s solely purpose from Joonas Oden Four:23 into the third interval and Avalanche third-rounder Justus Annunen shut the door on a robust American offence with 30 saves. Spencer Knight, the Panthers first-rounder, stopped 28 pictures, however USA Hockey’s program-best four-year medal streak is completed. Maple Leafs prospect Nick Robertson was the U.S. staff’s fourth-leading scorer, ending the occasion with two objectives and 5 factors in 5 video games.

RUSSIA three, SWITZERLAND 1

Dmitri Voronkov (Blue Jackets) scored twice, Alex Khovanov (Wild) tapped dwelling the second-period winner and Grigori Denisenko (Panthers) arrange a pair as Russia booked a spot of their 14th semifinal within the final 16 tournaments. Yaroslav Askarov made a highlight-reel save within the first, however wasn’t very busy in turning apart 14 Swiss pictures. The Russians have medals in eight of the final 9 years.

GERMANY Four, KAZAKHSTAN Zero

NHL-draft darlings Tim Stutzle, John Peterka and Lukas Reichel mixed for six factors because the Germans received the opening sport of the best-of-three relegation spherical. They’ll polish off the Kazakhs Saturday. Hendrik Hane had a 23-save shutout.