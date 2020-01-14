“Don’t Make Lies Seem Like Truth”: Rajinikanth’s Advice To Journalists

Some tv channels are biased in the direction of political events, Rajinikanth stated. (File)

Chennai:

Famous person Rajinikanth on Tuesday referred to as for neutrality in journalism and urged media retailers to report the reality.

Addressing an occasion organised by Tamil journal ”Thuglak’ in Chennai, the superstar-turned-politician stated that the nation wants a journalist just like the late Cho S Ramaswamy, who helmed the publication for many years.

“The times, politics and society are going bad. In such a scenario, the media had a huge responsibility towards the people,” he stated.

Some tv channels are biased in the direction of political events, Rajinikanth stated. He added that media, critics and journalists should report the reality impartially.

Evaluating true information to exploit and faux reportage to water, Rajinikanth stated individuals will be unable to differentiate between the 2 if they’re combined.

“Only journalists need to tell which portion is milk and which is water…write the truth and don’t make a lie seem like truth,” he stated, amid applause.