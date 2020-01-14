‘Don’t panic’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assures depositors after RBI caps withdrawal limit of Bengaluru bank

PMC fraud | RBI affidavit particulars the way it was ‘cheated’ by scam-hit Financial institution













After Reserve Financial institution of India ordered to cap money withdrawal restrict of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution, panic stirred amongst hundreds of Bengaluru financial institution clients. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya sought to calm the scenario assuring that the depositors don’t have anything to panic about.

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP Bangalore South constituency, has assured the shoppers of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution that the federal government is eager to resolve this difficulty

Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) on January 10, imposed extreme curbs on money withdrawal limits of the Bengaluru financial institution. In accordance with the RBI order, clients can solely withdraw as much as Rs 35,00zero from the steadiness of any account for the subsequent six months.

‘My household additionally has an account right here’: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP Bangalore South constituency, has assured the shoppers of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution that the federal government is eager to resolve this difficulty and can defend the curiosity of depositors.

He additional added, “I have met with many depositors of this bank and to be honest my family also has an account here. I met Finance Minister and a meeting is underway at RBI with depositors and bank authorities.”



The BJP MP tweeted assuring the depositors, “I want to assure all depositors of Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank to not panic. Hon’ble Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is appraised of matter & is personally monitoring the issue. She has assured Govt will protect interests of depositors. Grateful for her concern.”

Tejasvi Surya additionally connected an announcement alongside along with his tweet:

Financial institution blames 62 dud loans for disaster

Assuring depositors that their cash was “100 per cent safe” with the financial institution, Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution Chairman Okay. Ramakrishna, right here on Monday, stated 62 loans had locked up Rs 300 crore of deposit.

Your cash is 100 per cent secure with Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution. It is my responsibility- Okay Ramakrishna, Chairman, Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Financial institution

Due to these 62 dud loans, the Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) had restricted the lender from executing enterprise, he stated amid shouting by depositors. Ramakrishna stated he would meet clients once more on January 19 with all the main points and numbers.

Depositors demand clarification

Depositors in a queue

Dramatic scenes and pandemonium dominated the auditorium earlier than his arrival. 1000’s of financial institution clients threatened to go en masse to the police station and file a case in opposition to Ramakrishna. As he addressed the gathering in Kannada, a whole bunch of depositors shouted again at him in search of clarifications.

“The bank is saying I can’t withdraw more than Rs 35,000. In case of our fixed deposit maturing, we will have to renew it as we can’t encash it, ” stated Nagaraj M, 49, who has been coping with the financial institution for the previous six years.

On the auditorium, hundreds of depositors earlier demanded the financial institution chairman’s presence to make clear the matter. The lender had invited depositors to the auditorium at 6 pm to replace them on the financial institution’s standing, following an RBI directive proscribing the financial institution from doing enterprise with speedy impact.

“We want the bank’s directors here,” shouted a depositor from the stage. A handful of policemen had been making an attempt to regulate the gang and convey order to the meeting. Many aged and retired individuals had arrived to know the destiny of their financial savings. A number of ladies had been additionally current on the assembly.

“It was a good bank with only 0.5 per cent NPAs. Now we can’t trust any bank. See what happened with the PMC Bank,” stated one other buyer. Shankar Sharma, 38, an worker of a non-public firm, stated majority of depositors had been senior residents and retirees. “I don’t have an account with the bank, but my mother, uncle, aunt have deposited money in it. I came for them, ” stated Sharma.

He stated most of the financial institution’s 35,00zero clientele deposited greater than Rs 5 lakh, which had complete deposits of Rs 1,600 crore. The financial institution began operations in 1999.

(With inputs from wires)