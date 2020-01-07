“Don’t Think About It”: Medvedev Downplays Australia Open Expectations

In-form Daniil Medvedev downplayed expectations of an Australian Open title assault after his spectacular begin to the season continued when he ended Casper Ruud’s giant-killing spree on the ATP Cup on Tuesday. The world quantity 5’s 6-Three, 7-6 (eight/6) victory sealed Russia’s place within the quarter-finals of the brand new 24-team match. He hit 34 winners and 13 aces after earlier victories over top-20 ranked gamers Fabio Fognini and John Isner. Medvedev, 23, reached his first Grand Slam ultimate finally yr’s US Open, the place he misplaced a five-set epic to world primary Rafael Nadal, and his sizzling kind in Perth has pundits believing he could make a deep run in Melbourne.

“I don’t think about it (expectations),” a realistic Medvedev stated. “I just work hard in practice and try to do my job as best as I can.”

He impressively overwhelmed Ruud with scorching passing photographs and showcased his repertoire with deft drop photographs.

The towering Russian was notably spectacular on the internet, successful 14 of 19 factors.

“Against Casper I knew I had to finish some points at the net,” he stated. “I knew I had to be aggressive and I think it helped me a lot.”

Group D winner Russia superior to the knockout levels in Sydney, whereas Norway’s shocking run, which began with a surprising upset of the US, ended.

Ruud, whose father Christian is Norway’s captain and his coach, upset Fognini on Sunday after beating Isner two days earlier.

The 21-year-old is a product of Rafael Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca and has obtained excessive reward from the Spaniard, who dubbed him “amazing” on Monday.

“It’s great for me to play three very good matches before Melbourne,” Ruud stated.

Medvedev wrapped up the tie for unbeaten Russia after world quantity 17 Karen Khachanov simply beat Viktor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1.

He broke twice towards the world quantity 329 in a lopsided first set and stored the foot on the fuel to assert his third straight victory after defeating Italy’s Stefano Travaglia and American Taylor Fritz earlier within the match.

Within the later Group D tie, world No.12 Fognini stored Italy’s hopes alive with a 6-Four, 7-6 (7/5) victory over the out of shape Isner.

Fognini performed steadier than the misfiring American, who had 27 unforced errors, to win his first match of the season.

Isner endured a wretched ATP Cup, the place he gained only one set from three matches.

“It’s always difficult because of John’s serve, so you have to really be careful but I’m happy we won another tie,” Fognini stated.

Travaglia fired 17 aces within the earlier singles match to upset world quantity 31 Fritz 7-6 (7/Three), 7-6 (7/1).

The world quantity 82 is representing Italy for the primary time after changing world quantity eight Matteo Berrettini, who withdrew from the match with an belly harm.

Italy completed second from Group D with a 2-1 document and might want to depend on different outcomes to advance, whereas the USA are out of rivalry after a winless marketing campaign.