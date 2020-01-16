Don’t Think MS Dhoni Will Play For India Again, Says Harbhajan Singh

MS Dhoni is unlikely to play for India once more even when he has a superb IPL season for Chennai Tremendous Kings, feels Harbhajan Singh, reacting to the information of former skipper being dropped from BCCI’s record of centrally contracted gamers. Dhoni was within the class A throughout final season however has been on a self-imposed sabbatical since India’s World Cup semi-final loss towards New Zealand in July final yr. “I don’t think he (Dhoni) is going to play for India again as he had decided that he will play (only) till the (2019) World Cup. He must be preparing for the IPL,” Harbhajan advised PTI when requested if the enduring former skipper will play in World T20 since he has already began coaching.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had hinted that readability on Dhoni’s future will solely be out there after IPL the place the previous skipper is understood to provide greater than hundred per cent.

Requested what are the probabilities of Dhoni making it to India’s World T20 staff on the idea of a very good IPL, Harbhajan mentioned: “I’m absolutely assured that Dhoni could have an excellent IPL for CSK. However having mentioned that I do not assume he’ll play for India even when he has an excellent IPL.

“What if Rishabh has an excellent IPL? Would you drop him (Pant) from the taking part in XI,” mentioned Harbhajan, India’s third highest wicket-taker in Check cricket.