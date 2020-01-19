Don’t Want Any Power Centre Other Than Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat

“We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution,” Mohan Bhagwat stated.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday stated that they neither need to change anyone’s faith, nor any energy centre apart from the Structure as a result of they “believe” in it.

“When workers of RSS say that this country belongs to Hindus and 130 crore people are Hindu, it does not mean that we want to change anyone’s religion, language or caste … We do not want any power centre other than the Constitution because we believe in it,” stated Mr Bhagwat, whereas addressing an occasion named ”Bhavishya Ka Bharat” in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The RSS chief additionally harassed on the concept of unity in range and stated the true that means of Hindutva is to reside collectively.

“The Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? That emotion is — this country belongs to us. We are descendants of our great ancestors and we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva,” he stated.