Doom Eternal director talked about Doom slayer in Smash Ultimate but it never went anywhere

UK information publication The Metro lately chatted with Doom Everlasting director Marty Stratton concerning the upcoming gore fest and the dialog bought onto Tremendous Smash Bros Final. As you might have seen on social media there have been quite a few requests for Doom slayer to look within the recreation to some followers annoyance. Mr. Strattton stated it was briefly mentioned with somebody at Nintendo, nevertheless it by no means went wherever. Right here’s his full feedback:

GC: What concerning the rumours of Doom Slayer being in Smash Bros.? [This was a couple of days before the Byleth announcement – GC] Do you suppose it may ever occur? MS: I don’t know. We’ve requested them.

GC: You requested them?

MS: Yeah.

GC: Nicely, that’s how Strong Snake bought in it. Would they low cost it simply due to the gore and violence although?

MS: I dunno. You’d actually need to ask them. We’ve by no means been approached and stated, ‘Hey can Doomguy be in Smash Bros.?’ However we’re open-minded in the event that they wanna ask. However we hear it on a regular basis [from fans]. Who would say no? [laughs]

GC: However you probably did ask them?

MS: We’ve had… I don’t even know who talked to who, however we’ve bantered with them. We now have an amazing relationship with them by way of bringing Doom 2016 to Swap and that sort of stuff. So we have now nice folks over there nevertheless it’s a kind of issues the place it’s like, ‘Wouldn’t or not it’s cool?’ However it’s by no means gone wherever critical, so we’ll see.

Supply

Due to ps4switchmasterrace for the information tip!