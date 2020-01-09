January 9, 2020 | 2:01am

The crash website of a Ukrainian airliner that burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran

The Ukrainian airliner that crashed quickly after takeoff in Iran on Wednesday morning didn’t sign for assist and was heading again to the airport when it went down in a discipline, killing 176 folks on board.

Iran’s civil aviation authority made the conclusion in a preliminary crash report that was launched Thursday.

The Ukraine Worldwide Airways Boeing 737-800 crashed after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport.

The aircraft was carrying 167 passengers and 9 crew members from completely different nations when it crashed.

The crash occurred hours after Iran launched missile strikes at air bases in Iraq that home US troops in retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

No US troopers have been killed within the strikes on the al-Assad and Irbil bases.

With Put up Wires