Doomsday cult leader whose new stepchildren are missing claimed he prophesied first wife’s death

Chad Daybell, whose new stepchildren have been lacking since September, allegedly claimed to have prophesied the demise of his earlier spouse three weeks earlier than she died below mysterious circumstances

An alleged doomsday cult chief whose new stepchildren have been lacking for months claimed to have prophesied the demise of his earlier spouse weeks earlier than she died below mysterious circumstances.

Chad Daybell, 51, and his new spouse, Lori Vallow Daybell, 46, are on the run from authorities who’re investigating the disappearance of her two youngsters, in addition to the deaths of each of their spouses.

The weird case got here to gentle earlier this month as police in Rexburg, Idaho, appealed for data on the whereabouts of Lori’s youngsters, seven-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Police say Lori and Chad have refused to cooperate with investigators and claimed on Monday that the couple are conscious of what occurred to the kids.

Lori’s members of the family have alleged that the mom joined Chad’s cult, Getting ready with Folks, round 18 months in the past and have become obsessive about the tip of the world.

Chad, a self-published creator who writes about near-death experiences and doomsday occasions, reportedly instructed his pal that he had visions concerning the demise of his first spouse, Tammy Daybell, earlier than she died in October.

‘He was emotionally distraught, he was crying and he stated that his angels had instructed him that he was going to lose Tammy,’ the pal, Tammy Rowe, instructed FOX13.

Three weeks after Chad described his premonitions to Rowe, Tammy was discovered useless in her house in Rexburg.

Authorities initially decided that she had died of pure causes however opened an investigation into her demise this month amid the seek for Lori’s youngsters.

Tammy’s physique was exhumed from a grave in Utah on December 11 and investigators are awaiting toxicology outcomes about her reason for demise.

Days after Tammy died, Chad tied the knot with Lori.

Scroll down for video

Chad, a self-published creator who writes about near-death experiences and doomsday occasions, reportedly instructed his pal that he had visions concerning the demise of his first spouse, Tammy Daybell (above collectively), earlier than she died in October

The pal, Tammy Rowe (pictured), instructed FOX13: ‘He was emotionally distraught, he was crying and he stated that his angels had instructed him that he was going to lose [his wife] Tammy’

Chad (left) and his new spouse Lori Vallow, 46, (proper) went on the run in November after authorities discovered Lori’s youngsters Joshua, seven, and Tylee, 17, have been lacking since September. In a press launch issued Monday Rexburg police stated they’ve ‘data indicating that Lori is aware of both the placement of the kids or what has occurred to them’

A multi-state police search is underway for seven-year-old Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow (left) and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan (proper), who had been final seen in Rexburg in September. Joshua and Tylee had been by no means reported lacking by their mom, Lori Vallow, or her new husband Chad Daybell

In a press launch issued Monday, Rexburg police stated they’ve ‘data indicating that Lori is aware of both the placement of the kids or what has occurred to them’.

Additionally they slammed the mom for her refusal to assist with the investigation and confirmed they know the kids will not be with Lori and Chad.

Police stated Monday: ‘Regardless of having this information, she has refused to work with regulation enforcement to assist us resolve this matter.

‘It’s astonishing that quite than work with regulation enforcement to assist us find her personal youngsters, Lori Vallow has chosen as an alternative to go away the state together with her new husband.’

Timeline of Joshua and Tylee’s disappearance July 11: Lori Vallow’s husband, Charles Vallow, killed in self-defense by her brother, Alex Cox, in Arizona following an argument between the three individuals August: The final time Joshua’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, stated they noticed the boy by way of FaceTime August: September: Lori moved youngsters Joshua and Tylee to Rexburg, Idaho September 23: The final time Joshua was seen at his faculty in Idaho October: Exercise discovered on a Venmo account which will belong to Tylee October 19: Chad Daybell’s spouse, Tammy Daybell, dies at their house in Rexburg. Officers rule her demise to be of pure causes October 22: Tammy is buried in Springville, Utah Late October: Lori and Chad get married November 26: Out-of-state kin ask Idaho police to carry out a welfare examine on Joshua. Lori and Chad declare he’s in Arizona with a household pal. Police additionally study Tylee has not been seen since September, both November 27: Police execute a search warrant at Lori and Chad’s house, discovering the couple have fled the town December 11: Tammy Daybell’s physique is exhumed from the Utah cemetery December 12: Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, believed to have died in Arizona

Officers at the moment are calling on Lori and Chad ‘to do the suitable factor’ and ‘be sincere’, saying: ‘This complete investigation might have been averted if Lori and Chad had merely been sincere with regulation enforcement.’

The discharge additionally states: ‘We’re conscious that within the weeks after Tammy Daybell’s demise, Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell instructed witnesses that Lori’s daughter had died a yr earlier than the demise of her father, which is unfaithful.

‘Round that very same time Chad instructed one other witness that Lori had no minor youngsters.

‘We strongly imagine that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are at risk.’

The seek for the kids started in November when police tried to do a welfare examine on Joshua. The boy was adopted and has particular wants.

Rexburg police say Chad and Lori by no means reported the youngsters lacking, have repeatedly lied about the place their youngsters are – initially saying the boy was in Arizona – and are not cooperating with the investigation.

The couple had disappeared from their Rexburg house when police returned with further questions and search warrants.

No costs have been filed in opposition to Chad or Lori in Idaho or Arizona.

Police stated Monday: ‘Many individuals have inquired as to why we have now not filed costs but on this case.

‘Our major concern at this level is solely finding Joshua and Tylee and charging choices will likely be made sooner or later based mostly upon the proof accessible.

‘If we discover that hurt was finished to those youngsters inside our jurisdiction, we’ll prosecute whoever precipitated that hurt.’

Chad Daybell’s earlier spouse, Tammy Daybell, died at their house in Rexburg, Idaho, in October and was buried in Springville, Utah. Chad’s new spouse, Lori, was additionally widowed in 2019 when her husband, Charles Vallow, was shot useless by her brother, Alex Cox, in July in Chandler, Arizona

Lori and Chad issued an announcement on December 24 by an lawyer, saying they love their son and daughter and look ahead to addressing ‘allegations as soon as they’ve moved past hypothesis and rumor’.

Police say it appeared the couple abruptly left the home and metropolis. They stated they do not imagine the couple had the kids with them. How the couple left the town is unclear.

Tammy’s is just not the one mysterious demise linked to the couple. Joseph Ryan — Tylee’s father — died of a coronary heart assault final yr. Lori’s estranged husband Charles was shot useless by her brother, Alex Cox, in July after moving into an argument when he went to choose up Joshua.

And Cox himself died on December 12, the day after Tammy’s physique was dug up.

Charles Vallow and Alex Cox’s deaths are each below investigation.

Lori Vallow (proper) is pictured right here together with her earlier husband, Charles Vallow (left), who was fatally shot ‘in self protection’ by Lori’s brother in July 2019. Cox himself died on December 12

Police ‘strongly imagine that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are at risk’. A launch additionally states: ‘We’re conscious that within the weeks after Tammy Daybell’s demise, Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell instructed witnesses that Lori’s daughter had died a yr earlier than the demise of her father, which is unfaithful’

The seek for the kids started in November when police tried to do a welfare examine on Joshua, pictured. The boy was adopted and has particular wants

Chad, a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was excommunicated from the church after he declared that he was a prophet, DailyMail.com solely revealed earlier this month.

He and Lori participated in podcasts for a gaggle referred to as ‘Getting ready a Folks,’ which the group stated entails ‘the second coming of Jesus Christ.’ The group has since eliminated these podcasts.

Two of Lori’s kin have expressed suspicion that the kids’s disappearance could also be linked to their mom’s newfound non secular beliefs.

Her former mother-in-law, Kay Vallow Woodcock, wrote in a December 20 Fb publish: ‘Issues began altering over the previous 18 months when Lori started spending all her time with a brand new non secular group, that we consult with as a “cult”.’

Kay and her husband Larry Woodcock instructed Fox 10 that they final noticed Joshua by way of FaceTime in August and that Lori had moved the 2 lacking youngsters from Arizona to Idaho shortly earlier than they went lacking in September.

Kay stated that Lori’s character had modified over the past 24 months.

‘To suppose that inside the final two years she has utterly become a monster, I am making an understatement,’ Kay stated.

She added: ‘One thing occurred to her. She simply turned off and as soon as she acquired concerned with that cult with Daybell, she simply turned off the particular person we knew simply went away.’

Brandon Boudreaux (pictured), who married into Lori’s household in 2008, spoke to FOX13 earlier this month and expressed suspicion that the kids’s disappearance could also be linked to their mom becoming a member of a cult

Boudreaux stated his spouse Melani, Lori’s niece, adopted her aunt in becoming a member of a ‘cult’ with Chad round 18 months in the past. Boudreaux and Melani are pictured collectively

Brandon Boudreaux, who married into Lori’s household in 2008, additionally spoke out earlier this month concerning the mom’s cult ties.

‘I spent the final 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles,’ Boudreaux instructed Fox13 on December 22.

‘I do not know what occurred to these youngsters, however I do know there’s individuals who do, and so they’re not speaking… I really like them each. I hope they’re secure. They’re each simply harmless and so they did not need to be concerned in any of this.’

FAMILY ‘CULT’ TIES Two of Lori Vallow’s kin have alleged that the mom joined a ‘harmful non secular cult’ round 18 months in the past. The cult is alleged to be a radical off-shoot of the Church of Latter-day Saints, to which 98 % of Rexburg residents belong. Lori and her niece, Melani Broudeaux, had been allegedly drawn into the cult by Chad Daybell, the person Lori married simply weeks after his spouse was discovered useless on October 19. Daybell is a self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint creator who has written a number of books detailing the tip of the world. Lori’s former mother-in-law, Kay Vallow Woodcock, instructed FOX10 that Lori’s character had modified drastically since she joined the cult. ‘To suppose that inside the final two years she has utterly become a monster, I am making an understatement,’ Kay stated. She added: ‘One thing occurred to her. She simply turned off and as soon as she acquired concerned with that cult with Daybell, she simply turned off the particular person we knew simply went away.’ Melani Broudeaux’s now-ex-husband, Brandon Broudeaux, additionally confirmed that the pair joined the cult with Daybell. He stated Melani used her newfound non secular beliefs to attempt to have him killed in August. ‘You possibly can’t be a member of the church and imagine these issues,’ Boudreaux stated of the cult. ‘I feel it is an infatuation with the tip of the world and an infatuation with energy, and so they’re utilizing it to attempt to earn cash off of individuals’s beliefs.’

Boudreaux stated his spouse Melani, Lori’s niece, adopted her aunt in becoming a member of a ‘cult’ with Chad, round 18 months in the past.

‘You possibly can’t be a member of the church and imagine these issues,’ Boudreaux stated of the cult.

‘I feel it is an infatuation with the tip of the world and an infatuation with energy, and so they’re utilizing it to attempt to earn cash off of individuals’s beliefs.

‘It simply makes you unhappy. Lots of people I care about aren’t right here anymore due to these concepts.’

Boudreaux stated he doesn’t suppose it’s a coincidence that so many individuals near Lori and Chad have died inside such a brief time period.

His suspicion is pushed by the truth that he believes his now ex-wife Melani used her household’s newfound non secular beliefs to justify killing him.

‘A pair months in the past there was an try on my life, so I went into hiding with my youngsters,’ Boudreaux stated, referencing his 4 younger youngsters with Melani.

‘All I might suppose was: “Someone’s shooting at me. What do I need to do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here.”‘

Boudreaux stated an investigation into that incident is ongoing and declined to supply further particulars. DailyMail.com has reached out to authorities to confirm Boudreaux’s declare.

A FOX13 reporter requested Boudreaux: ‘You haven’t any doubt in your thoughts, Chad and Lori are accountable for the deaths of their spouses?’

He acquired emotional as he replied: ‘I am only a particular person, so what do I do know? However yeah, I imply… I simply marvel why you could not simply get divorced like regular individuals and simply go be collectively if that is what you needed.

‘I do not know what they’re doing. It does not make any sense… If I might say something to them, I’d simply say inform the reality, you already know? They are going to determine it out ultimately in any case.’

Anybody with details about the case is requested to contact the Rexburg Police Division at 208-359-3000, or the Nationwide Heart for Lacking and Exploited Youngsters at 800-THE-LOST.