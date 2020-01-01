January 1, 2020 | 2:14pm

One of many family members of the Idaho mother whose two kids are lacking was the sufferer of an tried homicide that could be tied to the youngsters’ mysterious disappearance, in response to a brand new report.

Brandon Boudreaux believes the unconventional doomsday cult that relative Lori Vallow Daybell joined is behind the youngsters’s disappearance, in addition to a drive-by taking pictures outdoors his dwelling in Gilbert, Arizona, AZ Central reported.

Boudreaux was married to Daybell’s niece, Melani, who was additionally recruited to the group referred to as Making ready a Folks.

He stated that Melani demanded a divorce quickly after she began spending extra time with Daybell and the non secular group, which describes itself as getting ready individuals for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

“I just don’t know how people can get so wrapped up that they can end up in this space where these people are. It’s just so radical, so different,” Boudreaux stated.

Earlier than the divorce was settled, Boudreaux was getting back from the fitness center in October when somebody fired on the driver’s aspect window of his automotive, the outlet stated.

Brandon Boudreaux and spouse Melani Fb Brandon Boudreaux and spouse Melani Fb

The shooter fled the scene and the investigation into the episode is ongoing, AZ Central reported.

Boudreaux stated the particular person had been driving a Jeep that was beforehand owned by Daybell’s late husband Charles Vallow. He died in July when Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed him in what he claims was self-defense.

The demise is underneath investigation, however Cox has additionally died underneath mysterious circumstances earlier this month.

Police are looking for Daybell’s two kids, Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, who had been final seen in September.

Daybell has since married doomsday creator, Chad Daybell, and hasn’t been cooperating with authorities on the case.

Boudreaux stated he believes that the youngsters’ disappearance, Charles’ demise and his personal tried homicide are all linked.

“I know that there’s people that know more information than what they’re sharing. Just come forward and help end this,” Bordeaux stated.