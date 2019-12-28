DoorDash Delivery Driver Killed In Denny’s Armed Robbery — FBI Manhunt Underway For Suspects

That is so unhappy…

A DoorDash supply driver making an attempt to select up a late-night order was shot and killed in a Manassas, Virginia armed theft on the evening after Christmas. Two unknown suspects walked right into a Denny’s within the DC-area metropolis round 2:30 a.m. native time brandishing weapons and searching for to rob the place, in the end killing the driving force as he arrived to select up an order.

In line with WJLA, the driving force — a person named Yusuf Ozgur (pictured above, insert) — was shot and killed by the suspects as they had been operating out. He had the misfortune of coming into the restaurant proper as they had been leaving, apparently stunning the suspects and inflicting them to shoot. There have been apparently at the least 20 different prospects and workers within the restaurant on the time of the taking pictures.

Surveillance video from the restaurant exhibits the suspects, as you possibly can see (above), however police are not sure of who the 2 males are. The armed theft is believed to be associated to a number of different comparable armed robberies which have lately taken place within the space. At the moment, the FBI and native police are providing a $10,000 reward for any data resulting in the arrest and conviction of the boys concerned in Ozgur’s killing, and the armed robberies.

In line with native media experiences, Ozgur was a full-time handyman, working for DoorDash in his spare time to earn extra cash for the household. His 16-year-old daughter mourned his dying when talking to reporters, lamenting “I’ll never see him again.”

DoorDash launched an announcement in regards to the incident following Ozgur’s tragic passing (under):

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Yusuf Ozgur, a Manassas-area Dasher. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time. We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime.”

And Denny’s additionally launched an announcement in regards to the incident:

“We are saddened by the incident yesterday at our Manassas, VA restaurant, and our thoughts are with those injured and their families. We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation.”

If you wish to help Ozgur’s household throughout this troublesome time, a GoFundMe has been arrange; you possibly can donate HERE.

