Doria Ragland Says Daugher Meghan Markle ‘Will Always Be Okay’ Amid Megxit Drama!

As she prepares to embark on her subsequent chapter with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has her mom’s shoulder to lean on. Not that she wants it or something!

Doria Ragland, as followers know, spent the vacations with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and grandson Archie in Vancouver within the weeks main as much as Harry and Meg’s historic announcement that they’re distancing themselves from the British monarchy and splitting their time between Canada and the UK.

Meg’s mom and pals will undoubtedly assist her throughout this transition interval if want be, however Doria apparently doesn’t assume any supporting will likely be crucial.

An insider who often crosses paths with Ragland instructed Folks that the first-time grandmother “says Meghan is strong and will always be okay.”

We imagine that!

As for child Archie?

“She says her grandson is the cutest.”

We imagine that, too!

Meg’s mother, a social employee and yoga teacher, has a detailed bond with the Duchess. She traveled to the UK for Archie’s delivery and reportedly hung out with the royal couple at their Frogmore Cottage house within the weeks following the child’s arrival.

One other supply beforehand instructed the outlet:

“She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Nice to listen to — particularly contemplating the previous Fits star’s different members of the family haven’t been fairly as supportive.

As we reported, the Duchess’ half-sister Samantha Markle just lately slithered again into the highlight to elucidate why she disagrees with their determination to step down as senior royals. In an interview with the British TV program This Morning, the 54-year-old stated:

“From my perception, I feel that [Meghan] did enjoy it when there was the fab four and the photographs of her hair blowing in the wind and the smiling and the contrived British accent… But when the public state to criticize the behavior and expenditure the tune changed and it became a bit more attribution error, avoiding accountability, flipping the script, and it’s quite hurtful. I’ve never seen anything that was racist in nature so it seems a misplacement of blame to avoid accountability… I just thought it was a gross breach of duty or honor and confidence that was placed on her.”

Yikes.

On second thought, possibly Meg might use some assist from her momma — no less than till the critics again off!

