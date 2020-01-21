GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.
X
WATCH LIVE: “That’s a coverup,” Jason Crow says of Senate impeachment trial rules
January 21, 2020 at 12:09 pm
Douglas County ranked because the healthiest county within the state, adopted by Boulder, Pitkin, Broomfield and Eagle counties. Get outdoors of the ski resort areas, nonetheless, and rural residents in Colorado are likely to have decrease well being scores and shorter lifespans. — Aldo Svaldi
Learn the story: Colorado is without doubt one of the healthiest states within the nation, however well being outcomes range broadly by county
Extra in Well being
-
-
-
Denver attorney accuses Johnstown mental health hospital of “racketeering” in lawsuit
A Denver-based legal professional has filed a lawsuit in opposition to the mother or father firm of the Clear View Behavioral Well being heart in Johnstown wherein he accuses the ability of racketeering, fraud, negligence, false imprisonment and outrageous conduct.
-
Checkup Denver: Health outcomes across the state, making it a felony for doctors to inseminate patients with their own sperm and more Colorado health news
Earlier than we get to our spherical up of reports, I need to remind you that we’re publishing the winners of our teen essay contest this week so be certain that to seize a newspaper and to take a look at our web site. The competition is a method we sought to listen to from teenagers straight on the difficulty of youth suicide in Colorado….
Add Comment