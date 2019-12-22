Dove Cameron Honors Late Co-Star Cameron Boyce With Special New Tattoo

That is so touching.

Again in July, we had been among the many many shocked to be taught of Cameron Boyce‘s tragic loss of life because of a seizure suffered in his sleep. And we had been removed from the one ones to mourn the Disney Channel star after his premature passing at simply 20 years previous. As you’ll be able to see (above), his co-stars have been critically affected by the younger actor’s loss of life ever since July.

In a model new video produced and filmed for Vogue‘s 24 Hours sequence, Dove Cameron takes the cameras to a tattoo parlor, the place Boyce’s one-time co-star from The Descendants is there to get a tattoo in honor of the younger star’s passing. As you’ll be able to see (above), Dove explains a few of the thought behind that transfer (beneath):

“I am getting my 11th tattoo today. I really do get them so often that this really is a day in the life for me. I’ve settled on that I want to get a single needle. Either like a pistol or a revolver or some type of fire arm, but I want it to have either a single rose or a little bouquet coming out of it.”

And he or she goes on to clarify extra about how the tattoo itself will operate as a solution to keep in mind Cameron, including this (beneath):

“Because I’m very anti-gun, and I’m very pro-gun regulation. It’s sort of like a nationally recognized symbol for peace and for anti-gun movements. And also, my friend Cameron passed away a few months ago and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace. He wanted to get influential people holding things that sort of looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be artistic or peaceful. He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually, and I think that that’s really beautiful and I’ve been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate. It’s hard when there are no adequate words to express the pain we are all feeling, but the usual text is ‘love you.’ Or ‘are you eating?’ Or ‘how are we all today?’ I think something like this horrible loss makes you realize how important you are all to each other. I am grateful for my chosen family at a time like this.”

