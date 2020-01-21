Downing Street hints it will drop post-Brexit migrant salary threshold

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:30 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:30 EST, 21 January 2020

Downing Road at this time gave a robust trace a authorities plan to impose a minimal earnings threshold on migrants who wish to come to the UK after Brexit will likely be dropped.

A proposal to require migrants to earn a minimum of £30,000 in the event that they wish to work in Britain was a flagship proposal of the Theresa Might authorities.

However Quantity 10 has prompt the coverage will likely be scrapped as a result of it might not match with Boris Johnson’s plans to introduce an Australian-style immigration system after the UK has left the EU.

In the meantime, Downing Road additionally prompt the outdated authorities’s proposal of phasing within the border management adjustments subsequent yr will likely be ditched, with the alternative system attributable to be rolled out in full in January 2021.

Mr Johnson set out his ‘key guiding rules’ which is able to underpin the brand new immigration system at a gathering of his Cupboard this morning.

He gave a forged iron dedication that unskilled immigration can be lowered beneath the brand new system whereas the general variety of individuals shifting to the UK would even be reduce.

Boris Johnson, pictured in Downing Road at this time, has given a forged iron assurance that low-skilled migration to the UK will likely be lowered after Brexit

Sajid Javid ordered a evaluation of Mrs Might’s deliberate earnings threshold final June in an preliminary signal that it could possibly be dropped.

The then residence secretary ordered the Migration Advisory Committee, an unbiased physique which advises the federal government, to look at whether or not the coverage can be workable.

Considerations have been expressed that the £30,000 determine would imply staff in vital and expert, however not notably well-paid professions, being unable to return to the UK.

The MAC is because of publish its report on the problem shortly, whereas a significant government-ordered evaluation of the UK’s general migration wants is predicted to be launched subsequent week.

The findings of that evaluation will then assist inform the federal government’s new immigration system.

Requested whether or not the £30,000 threshold was mentioned throughout at this time’s Cupboard assembly, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stated: ‘It wasn’t. That’s one thing we requested MAC to do a separate piece of labor on and I’d anticipate that to be revealed shortly as nicely.

‘I believe it’s price stating that that clearly displays the immigration system set out by the previous authorities.

‘The Prime Minister is taking a look at an Australian-style points-based system which is one thing barely totally different.’

The Australian-style system would see individuals scored on their expertise and what they may contribute to the economic system, reasonably than on their earnings potential.

The spokesman stated Mr Johnson had informed the Cupboard that the ‘public have been clear that they need us to finish freedom of motion and take again management of our borders and it’s our responsibility to ship on this promise’.

‘The PM stated that the important thing guiding rules of the brand new system can be taking again management, unleashing international expertise and attracting the brightest and one of the best, and decreasing unskilled immigration,’ the spokesman added.

Pushed on whether or not the brand new system would additionally end in a discount in general immigration, the spokesman stated: ‘I believe the federal government’s manifesto set out that there will likely be fewer low-skilled migrants and general numbers will come down.’

Theresa Might’s proposal to impose a £30,000 earnings threshold on migrants after Brexit was controversial and was opposed by Sajid Javid who ordered a evaluation of the problem final yr

EU freedom of motion guidelines will proceed to use to the UK in the course of the Brexit transition interval when the 2 sides will attempt to hammer out the phrases of a future partnership.

The transition interval will finish in December this yr and Mrs Might’s authorities had prompt new immigration system can be phased in at the beginning of 2021.

However Downing Road at this time prompt the brand new system can be rolled out in full on January 1.

The PM’s official spokesman stated: ‘The brand new system will come into power on the first of January subsequent yr.’

He added: ‘You will have to wait until we set out the details in the immigration bill but the new system will come into force in January next year, and again, I think you’re passing reference to what was within the system proposed by the earlier authorities and never by this one.’