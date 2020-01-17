Downing Street plans dazzling light show for Leave date on January 31

Boris Johnson has unveiled plans for a lightweight present in Downing Road on Brexit evening.

This comes as he has tried to defuse a row over his failure to get Large Ben to sound that night.

The Prime Minister will tackle the nation from inside No 10 as a clock counting all the way down to the second Britain leaves the EU at 11pm on January 31 is projected on to the surface.

The Prime Minister has unveiled plans for a lightweight present in Downing Road on Brexit evening. Pictured: Boris Johnson caught on a zip-line in Victoria Park, London

Buildings round Whitehall shall be lit up and Union Jacks shall be flown in Parliament Sq..

Main Tory Eurosceptics dismissed the plan as an insufficient substitute for the Large Ben bell being heard.

No 10 was additionally pressured to defend its determination to stage the countdown in Downing Road, which isn’t accessible to members of the general public.

Nevertheless, aides insisted that the general public will be capable of watch it on tv and on social media websites equivalent to Fb.

As a part of the official plans to mark the nation’s departure from the EU, the commemorative Brexit coin will come into circulation on January 31.

The Prime Minister is predicted to be one of many first to obtain a newly minted 50p piece.

This announcement comes after Mr Johnson tried to defuse a row over his failure to get Large Ben to sound that night

Mr Johnson will maintain a particular assembly of his Cupboard within the North of England on exit day, when ministers will focus on the Authorities’s plans to unfold prosperity and alternative throughout the UK. He’ll then make a particular televised tackle to the nation within the night.

It’s understood the Prime Minister will use the speech to name for the nation to unite and transfer ahead as one.

Sources stated Mr Johnson desires Brexit day to be a ‘therapeutic second’ the place outdated divisions are left behind.

‘No computerized deportation’ Britain won’t robotically deport EU residents who fail to use for settled standing earlier than the 2021 deadline, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has assured Brussels. It emerged yesterday that he made the pledge to Man Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator, throughout talks in London. Mr Verhofstadt stated he had been instructed the Dwelling Workplace would contemplate those that missed the deadline on a case-by-case foundation and doubtlessly nonetheless grant settled standing. It got here as France instructed Boris Johnson it won’t be bounced right into a post-Brexit commerce deal by the top of the 12 months. It accused the Prime Minister of attempting to place a ‘straitjacket’ on the EU and stated ‘if we’d like six extra months, it is value taking them’.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister claimed the Authorities was ‘working up a plan so individuals can bung a bob for a Large Ben bong’.

However Downing Road yesterday admitted that even when £500,000 is raised – the quantity Commons authorities have stated it’s going to price to ring the bell – it’s nonetheless unlikely to occur.

Distinguished Brexiteers final evening criticised No 10’s newly unveiled proposals for the sunshine present and televised tackle.

Former Conservative chief Sir Iain Duncan Smith stated: ‘Nothing can substitute the bell. No mild exhibits, no laser beams, no ‘events’.

‘All of the British individuals actually need is for the bell – which has been sounded out in all the important thing moments of the nation’s historical past – to chime at 11pm once we depart the EU.’

He added: ‘We do not want events or extravagances, we simply want to listen to that magnificent and sonorous bell.’

Mark Francois, who has led the parliamentary marketing campaign for Large Ben to bong for Brexit, added: ‘These preparations are all very properly, however they’re no substitute for essentially the most iconic clock on the planet chiming out freedom.’

Nigel Farage, who’s planning a Brexit evening rally in Parliament Sq., has accused the Authorities of being ’embarrassed’ by Brexit.

This comes as Tory Brexiteers accused the Commons of intentionally inflating the price of ringing Large Ben on the evening of January 31. Figures launched yesterday confirmed it price simply £14,200 to sound the bell on New Yr’s Eve and Remembrance Sunday.

However the Home of Commons fee has claimed it’s going to price as much as £500,000 to convey Large Ben again into use for Brexit.

The estimate contains £120,000 to construct a short lived flooring within the belfry and reinstall the non permanent ‘bonging’ mechanism. In addition they stated this might delay renovations by as much as 4 weeks at a price of £100,000 per week.

Contemporary doubt was forged on the extraordinary figures yesterday as the price of bringing the bell again into use on earlier events have been disclosed.

Mr Francois claimed that this proved ‘officers have intentionally inflated’ the £500,000 estimate, and referred to as on Mr Johnson to drive officers to ring the bell on Brexit day.

Go away.EU founder and millionaire businessman Arron Banks donates £50,000 to marketing campaign to make Large Ben bong for Brexit as strain grows on Boris Johnson to ‘overrule’ Parliament and cease it blocking the plan

Millionaire businessman and Go away.EU founder Arron Banks has given the marketing campaign to make Large Ben bong for Brexit a large enhance after pledging £50,000 to the trigger.

The donation from Mr Banks, a former Ukip donor, and the Go away Means Go away group means fundraising efforts at the moment are nearly midway to the £500,000 wanted in idea to get the bell up and operating.

Nevertheless, even when the goal is reached it nonetheless appears unlikely that Large Ben – at present mothballed because it undergoes a serious overhaul – shall be introduced again into service at 11pm on January 31.

The Home of Commons Fee has advised it will be unable to simply accept public donations to pay for the required work which implies the fundraising efforts might find yourself being for naught.

Boris Johnson initially backed the fundraising marketing campaign however Downing Road has gone chilly on the thought, blaming the ‘intransigence’ of parliamentary decision-makers for blocking the bongs plan.

Senior Brexiteers led by Sir Iain Duncan Smith at the moment are urging Mr Johnson to ‘overrule’ Parliament and permit members of the general public to pay for Large Ben to bong.

Sir Ian instructed The Telegraph: ‘I encourage the Prime Minister to step up and inform the Fee they have this mistaken, and he and the federal government will overrule it except they modify their thoughts.’

The federal government has stated it’s going to shortly announce its personal plans for marking Brexit. It was claimed this afternoon that these plans might embrace a speech by the PM designed to unite the nation.

The Stand Up For Brexit group which has organised the fundraising marketing campaign has stated that if it fails to lift the total £500,000 the cash shall be given to the Assist for Heroes army charity.

Arron Banks and the Go away Means Go away group have apparently donated £50,000 to the Large Ben Brexit fundraising marketing campaign

Sir Iain Duncan Smith has urged the federal government to ‘overrule’ the Home of Commons Fee and permit Large Ben to bong for Brexit

The marketing campaign, organised by StandUp4Brexit, has till this weekend to lift the bumper determine or all the cash will seemingly go to the army charity Assist for Heroes

Mark Francois, a Tory MP and one of many architects of the fundraising marketing campaign, introduced Mr Banks’ donation this afternoon.

He instructed the BBC: ‘We’re at £166,000 and I can now make a proper announcement.

‘Following phone calls this morning, Go away Means Go away and Arron Banks have now donated £50,000 in direction of the marketing campaign.

‘We at the moment are not far in need of £220,000, and by the top of the day we in all probability will not be 1,000,000 miles away from having raised half the entire in two days.’

Mr Francois’s feedback got here amid rising scepticism over the suggestion it will price £500,000 after it emerged that making Large Ben bong on different particular events throughout its renovations had price simply £14,000.

Former Large Ben engineer slams ‘ludicrous’ £500,000 quote for bonging A former Large Ben engineer has rubbished the £500,000 price ticket quoted by the Home of Commons authorities for the bell to bong for Brexit, calling it ‘unbelievable’. Talking to LBC on Tuesday, a caller referred to as Mike stated: ‘I used to be lucky sufficient to work in Parliament for a few years and one in all my jobs there was to undertaking handle the extraction of the clock mechanism itself and to exchange it with the electrical motor that is up there now,’ he stated. He referred to as the price that the Commons Speaker cited ‘unbelievable’ and added,: ‘I can solely consider that they are attempting to claw a number of the a refund as a result of it is so over finances.’

Sir Paul Beresford, responding on behalf of the Fee to a parliamentary query from Mr Francois, stated: ‘The prices related to placing Large Ben on Remembrance Sunday and New Yr’s Eve in 2019 have been £14.2k together with VAT on every event.’

Nevertheless, Sir Paul stated these occasions had been made to suit across the deliberate works ‘in order to minimise the impression on the undertaking prices’.

‘If the undertaking staff are required to strike the bell with much less discover, the prices would considerably enhance as a result of surprising impression on the undertaking schedule,’ he stated.

Quantity 10 sparked anger amongst Tory MPs yesterday after showing to scrub its palms of the marketing campaign following Mr Johnson’s determination on Tuesday to help the plan as he urged individuals to ‘bung a bob for a Large Ben bong’.

Greater than 9,000 individuals have now donated money, together with Enterprise Secretary Andrea Leadsom who handed over £10. She wrote on Twitter: ‘I admit I’ve donated a tenner. #LoveBigBen. The Large Ben should bong for Brexit marketing campaign.’

Former get together chief Sir Iain condemned the Home of Commons Fee and urged Mr Johnson to cease ‘sitting on the fence’.

‘On the eve of the only greatest change that Britain will endure – arguably because the finish of the Second World Conflict – the Home of Commons Fee, it seems, is set to go away Large Ben mute.

‘This bell has rung out in any respect the essential moments in our nation’s fashionable historical past. However that it must be silenced now verges on the absurd.

‘In some way they managed to seek out time to clang the bell to welcome within the New Yr which is of far much less significance. They need to rethink this and permit that bell to ring.’

He added: ‘I urge Downing Road to make a transparent assertion that the Prime Minister and the Cupboard need Large Ben to sign the second when our nice nation formally leaves the EU.’

Mr Francois had earlier stated the PM can be ‘mad’ to again down after initially backing the marketing campaign.

‘Because the Prime Minister successfully initiated this marketing campaign reside on TV two days in the past and as we’re clearly going to hit the goal, he can be mad to again away from it,’ he stated.

Downing Road sources had beforehand stated the thought of restoring the bell for January 31 was ‘useless’, and Mr Johnson’s spokesman appeared to substantiate the information yesterday as he pointed the finger of blame on the Commons authorities.

Conservative MP Mark Francois stated he would pay £1,000 in direction of the £500,000 price of sounding the bell at 11pm on January 31

‘The Home of Commons authorities have set out that there could also be potential difficulties in accepting cash from public donations,’ he stated.

‘I feel the PM’s focus is on the occasions which he and the Authorities are planning to mark January 31.’

A authorities supply blamed the ‘intransigence’ of Commons officers, saying: ‘We went to the Home authorities saying ‘how can we make this occur?’ they usually got here again with a complete sequence of unhelpful feedback.

‘It’s totally troublesome for us to say to individuals they need to contribute cash when the entire thing would possibly nonetheless be turned down by Parliament. In the event that they do elevate the half 1,000,000 kilos then the Commons authorities are going to have a really huge determination to make.’

Nigel Farage accused the federal government of being ’embarrassed’ by Brexit over its failure to again the bid for Large Ben to bong.

‘It appears to me they’re embarrassed by Brexit and it makes me ask the query how a lot they actually consider in it,’ he stated.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who’s chairman of the fee, set himself firmly towards the thought saying the price can be ‘£50,000 a bong’ – and argued solely individuals who reside in Westminster would get to listen to the bell.

Fee officers warned of the authorized and moral issues of accepting public donations, calling it ‘unprecedented’.

The extraordinary price is made up of £120,000 to reinstall and take a look at the non permanent ‘bonging’ mechanism. That additionally contains the price of constructing a short lived flooring within the belfry after which eradicating it once more. In addition they stated the Brexit bongs would delay renovations by as much as 4 weeks at a price of £100,000 per week.

Final evening one other Commons supply stated No10 might have pushed the problem by forcing a vote in Parliament.

‘The problem got here up earlier than the Fee and it was defined the price and delay concerned to the restoration of Large Ben and the Tower. If the Authorities actually wished it they might put ahead some type of movement they usually might vote on it. That may overrule the fee.’

The enchantment was launched on Wednesday morning on the GoFundMe web site.

Writing on the location, one donor instructed the PM to ‘get it performed’: ‘I discover it unbelievable that this wasn’t organized forward of time and at affordable expense similar to it has been with each different important occasion. Simply get it performed!’