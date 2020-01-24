Downing Street rebukes UK businesses for seeking ‘unlimited labour from the EU’ after Brexit

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Printed: 04:34 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:36 EST, 24 January 2020

Downing Road has rejected an enormous enterprise demand to permit low-skilled migration from the EU to proceed after Brexit, telling corporations to concentrate on coaching UK employees as an alternative.

A raft of enterprise teams signed a letter despatched to Residence Secretary Priti Patel spelling out what they need the UK’s new immigration system to incorporate.

One of many key asks is for the federal government to increase a ‘short-term visa route’ from one to 2 years to permit unsponsored migrant employees from the bloc to proceed to come back to Britain.

The enterprise teams argued extending the route and making it open to all sectors of the financial system would ‘assist corporations plug very important expertise and labour gaps’.

However a Quantity 10 supply rejected the demand and mentioned UK corporations ought to concentrate on ‘levelling up the present workforce’.

The supply mentioned: ‘Our new immigration system might be open to high expertise from internationally, however enterprise foyer teams ought to cease lobbying for limitless labour from the EU and as an alternative concentrate on investing and levelling up the present workforce.’

Boris Johnson has vowed to finish free motion from the EU after the Brexit transition interval ends in January 2021

In addition to calling for low-skilled EU migrants to proceed to be allowed into the UK after Brexit, the enterprise teams additionally urged the federal government to ensure the brand new border management system has ‘flexibility’ constructed into it to guard towards expertise shortages.

Signatories to the letter included the CBI, British Chambers of Commerce, Institute of Administrators, Federation of Small Companies and MakeUK.

Mr Johnson has pledged to finish EU free motion after the Brexit transition interval, with the UK’s new system on account of be rolled out in full in January 2021.

The letter to Ms Patel got here after she reportedly instructed Cupboard on Tuesday this week that social care employees and different low-skilled migrants in key sectors is not going to be exempt from robust post-Brexit immigration guidelines even when there are shortages.

The Residence Secretary apparently set out that there might be no so-called ‘carve outs’ underneath Mr Johnson’s Australian-style points-based immigration system because the authorities tries to simplify British border management.

Migrants who need to work in occupations during which the UK has a scarcity could possibly be awarded extra factors underneath the brand new regime to spice up their possibilities of being allowed in.

However with no ‘carve outs’ there would successfully be no ensures that such employees would be capable to come and work within the UK in a growth prone to spark enterprise concern.

A Cupboard supply instructed The Occasions that the purpose was to make the brand new system a lot clearer than the present one.

Priti Patel, the Residence Secretary pictured in Downing Road on Tuesday, has instructed ministers the brand new immigration system is not going to have ‘carve outs’

They mentioned: ‘The immigration guidelines have turn into an actual spaghetti mess. Even the judges assume that is the case.

‘Priti was arguing that we want a a lot clearer rules-based system. She does not desire a system with carve-outs in all places.’

It got here after it emerged that Mr Johnson is planning to scrap a minimal earnings threshold for migrants who need to transfer to the UK.

The PM is predicted to ditch a proposal put ahead by Theresa Could’s authorities which might have required individuals to earn a minimum of £30,000 to come back to Britain.

As a substitute, the brand new system is prone to take into consideration earnings however will probably be simply certainly one of a myriad of things thought-about.