Downing Street washes its hands of Big Ben Brexit bongs cash appeal

Downing Road right now appeared to clean its arms of a bid by Brexiteers to make Large Ben bong for Brexit.

Quantity 10 advised Parliamentary decision-makers had been standing in the best way of the plan to formally mark the second the UK leaves the EU on January 31 at 11pm.

Large Ben is at the moment present process an enormous overhaul and Boris Johnson stated it could price £500,000 to get it working for the proposed set piece on the finish of the month.

Earlier this week the Prime Minister backed plans for folks to ‘bung a bob for a Large Ben bong’ as he advised public funding may very well be used to pay for the bell to ring out.

However the Home of Commons Fee has advised it could not be potential to simply accept public donations, seemingly killing off any possibilities of the plan coming to fruition.

Immediately the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stated the Fee had flagged ‘potential difficulties’ with the donations plan and that Quantity 10 is now ‘targeted on the occasions we’re planning’.

In the meantime, a authorities supply blamed the Fee’s ‘intransigence’ for seemingly torpedoing the bongs plan.

The stand off between the federal government and Parliament means Brexiteer hopes of Large Ben bonging on Brexit day are actually on life assist.

It additionally implies that even when the ‘bung a bob’ marketing campaign hits the £500,000 goal, it’s prone to have all been for naught.

The PM’s official spokesman stated: ‘The Home of Commons authorities have set out that there could also be potential difficulties in accepting cash from public donations.

‘I believe the PM’s focus is on the occasions which he and the federal government are planning to mark January 31.

‘It’s a important second in our historical past and we need to be sure that it’s correctly recorded.’

Requested if Mr Johnson was dissatisfied by the Fee’s stance, the spokesman stated: ‘It’s a matter for the Home authorities and a query for them.’

Pushed on whether or not the PM was now not encouraging folks to donate to the marketing campaign, the spokesman added: ‘We’re targeted on the occasions we’re planning.’

It represents a humiliating U-turn for the Prime Minister who stated throughout a BBC Breakfast interview on Tuesday: ‘The bongs price £500,000… however we’re working up a plan so that folks can bung a bob for a Large Ben bong.

‘We have to restore the clapper, so as to bong Large Ben on Brexit evening, and that’s costly.’

The Fee stated in a press release that accepting donations to make the bell ring on Brexit evening could be an ‘unprecedented strategy’ because it appeared to pour chilly water on the concept.

It stated: ‘There was a suggestion that the price of placing the Bell may very well be lined by donations made by the general public.

‘This could be an unprecedented strategy. The Home of Commons has effectively established technique of voting by way of the expenditure required to permit it to operate, and to protect its constitutional place in relation to authorities.

‘Any novel type of funding would have to be according to ideas of propriety and correct oversight of public expenditure.’