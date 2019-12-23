Download a Beautiful Ghost of Tsushima Dynamic Theme for Free

In the event you’re on the lookout for a brand-new HEARALPUBLICIST four theme, look no additional. Sucker Punch and Sony are presently providing a free dynamic theme for Ghost of Tsushima, full with gorgeous imagery. Fortunately, the dynamic theme is accessible to obtain throughout a number of territories. All followers have to do is enter in a code on their respective territory’s PS Retailer. The codes, linked within the following tweet, have a vast use. Nonetheless, there may be an expiration date of January 31, 2020 connected.

The next Twitter submit from the Ghost of Tsushima account options codes six completely different territories.

Right here’s a free #GhostOfTsushima PS4 Dynamic Theme Americas: BEFB-AMNR-R4F6

Europe/AU/NZ/Russia/Center East/Africa/India: 38BE-G6N8-L93A

Japan: N4TK-59NH-2LH3

Korea: EM56-NTNC-EHX8

Remainder of Asia: DHLN-HANF-F6LH Codes expire Jan 31, 2020. Redeem region-specific code on PS Retailer. pic.twitter.com/3uhAZepBr1 — Ghost of Tsushima Summer season 2020 (@SuckerPunchProd) December 23, 2019

Not too long ago, Sucker Punch lastly unveiled a brand new trailer for its upcoming samurai-centric motion title. Unveiled throughout this 12 months’s The Sport Awards, the most recent have a look at Ghost of Tsushima runs over 4 minutes lengthy. Notably, a bit extra of the narrative and gameplay have been revealed. Nonetheless, arguably most fascinating are the trailer’s ultimate few moments, which show the sport’s summer season 2020 launch window. Hopefully, it received’t be lengthy earlier than much more concrete particulars emerge.

Whereas the current trailer appears to cowl plenty of floor, the footage, in response to Sucker Punch, doesn’t start to scratch the floor. Apparently, Ghost of Tsushima will function the studio’s largest sport but “by a wide margin.” At current, we are able to solely guess at what this will likely entail for the general expertise.

[Source: Sucker Punch Productions on Twitter]