Download Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2020: From today Bihar Board Inter Admit Card link will be active

Obtain Bihar Board 12 th Admit Card 2020: The hyperlink of admit card of Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2020 can be activated from as we speak. Bihar Board Intermediate Examination 2020 can be performed from February three to February 13. Admit playing cards might be downloaded from as we speak by going to bsebinteredu.in. Bihar Board Chairman Anand Kishore had mentioned that the admit playing cards have been uploaded however the hyperlink 17 can be lively from January. Head of all faculties will go to bsebinteredu.in and obtain the admit card with the assistance of their consumer ID and password. After this, he’ll give the admit card with signature and seal to the scholars of his college. Earlier than Bihar Board Inter, BSEB has issued the admit playing cards for each sensible and remaining examinations of matriculation. Bihar Board Sensible 20 to 22 can be between January. Theoretical examinations can be between 17 to 24 February.

Bihar Board First shift examination 9. 30 to 12. 45. However, the examination of the second shift can be held from 1 45 to five. 00 midday. . He knowledgeable that the candidates can be given additional time of 15 minutes to learn and perceive the query paper.

This time Bihar Board has additionally launched pattern papers for Intermediate Examination 2020. These pattern papers have been launched on the Bihar Board's official web site biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Final yr, College of Science 81. 20 Proportion college students handed. 76. 53 Proportion of scholars handed within the College of Arts. 93 in Commerce stream. 02 Proportion college students had been profitable.