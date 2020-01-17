Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2019: from today you can download Bihar STET Admit Card

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019: Secondary Instructor Eligibility The admit card for the examination (STET) 2019 will likely be uploaded on the web site www.bsebstet 2019 .in in the present day. Candidates will be capable to obtain the admit card by their consumer ID and password. Bihar Board has given details about this to all candidates and fogeys together with the District Training Officer. It might be famous that STET will likely be carried out in two shifts on 28 January. First shift will likely be from morning 10 to 12. 30 . The second shift will likely be from 2 pm to four. 30 pm. Paper-1 will likely be taken within the first shift and paper-2 within the second shift.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2019: Obtain

– Go to www.bsebstet 2019. in

– Click on on the STET Admit Card 2019 hyperlink.

– Enter the requested particulars and obtain the admit card.

– Take a print out of the admit card, with out this you won’t be able to enter the examination heart.

Interacting with one another will likely be expelled

Bihar Board has issued tips for malpractice-free examination. There’s a restriction on carrying a shoe stocking within the examination corridor. Not solely this, if caught speaking amongst themselves within the examination corridor, then such candidates will likely be expelled from the examination instantly. Within the examination corridor, the candidates will likely be expelled if they’re seen utilizing improper work or any type of misconduct or fallacious method. Solely the admit card and pen will likely be allowed within the examination corridor.