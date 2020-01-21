Downton Abbey 2 is CONFIRMED: Creator Julian Fellowes reveals he is set to start work

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

The second Downton Abbey film is within the works, in keeping with the present’s creator Julian Fellowes who revealed the thrilling information this week.

There was a lot discuss in regards to the widely-discussed sequel following the roaring success of the primary film, which was a follow-up to the ITV sequence.

Whereas chatting in the course of the Winter TCA press tour session to advertise his new ITV drama Belgravia, he confirmed work will begin on the film when he finishes writing his upcoming HBO drama The Gilded Age.

When he was requested in regards to the sequel, Julian all however confirmed the information when he stated: ‘Give us a break, guv. Not till I’ve completed the scripts for The Gilded Age’.

The primary Downton film was a record-breaking success that earned £136million and followers will now get one other likelihood to see the Crawley household.

Again in December, film producer Gareth Neame echoed Julian in revealing a return is coming as he too confirmed sequel is within the works.

Gareth informed The Hollywood Reporter that after the primary movie’s large success there have been early talks about making a follow-up, after they have been left ‘holding their breath’ relating to the response to the movie.

He stated: ‘We began vaguely interested by it [a sequel] earlier than the discharge of the film. However we have been sort of holding our breath.

‘The response to the movie, the press tour within the US and the build-up to launch have been so sturdy that we might been interested by it. After which it was clear from the primary weekend that this was value taking very severely.’

When requested whether or not there had been any talks relating to a sequel, Gareth stated that they have been within the midst of early discussions, however it could be a problem to get all the solid collectively for an additional instalment.

He stated: ‘We’re having these conversations. We’re engaged on what the story is, and once we would possibly be capable to make it.’