Dozens of animals are burnt alive at German zoo on New Year’s Eve

Officers wouldn’t verify whether or not fireworks may have sparked the blaze

‘Our worst fears have been realised,’ the zoo mentioned in a press release on Fb

Hearth ripped by way of the monkey home at Krefeld zoo in northwestern Germany on New 12 months’s Eve killing dozens of animals, together with orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets, administration mentioned Wednesday.

‘Our worst fears have been realised,’ the zoo, which specialises in primates, introduced on its Fb web page. ‘There aren’t any surviving animals within the cash sanctuary.’

Police mentioned at the very least 30 of the animals had died.

The blaze destroyed the monkey enclosure, which opened in 1975, shortly earlier than midnight.

One photograph taken on the zoo exhibits orangutans within the enclosure, simply six hours earlier than the blaze broke out.

However firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to different buildings on the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.

It was not clear what began the fireplace though native media have reported that it may have been brought on by fireworks.

Officers wouldn’t verify on Wednesday whether or not New 12 months’s fireworks may have sparked the blaze.

The zoo would stay closed throughout Wednesday with workers ‘in shock’ after a ‘horrible tragedy’, the administration mentioned.

‘An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight.’ the zoo mentioned in a press release. ‘Our ape constructing burned right down to the muse.’

The zoo mentioned the close by Gorilla Backyard did not go up in flames, nevertheless, and Gorilla Kidogo and his household are alive.