Dozens of holiday home owners sue park bosses

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 15:37 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:39 EST, 16 January 2020

House owners of static caravans who declare they had been wrongly advised they may dwell of their properties all 12 months round are taking authorized motion in opposition to the distributors.

Dozens of people that purchased static caravans from Park Vacation UK declare they had been assured they may have unrestricted entry to their properties and use them as a house.

Nevertheless, some residents declare council laws prohibit them utilizing the parks – which are sometimes at seaside areas – as everlasting residences and have been left at a major monetary loss.

Residents of a vacation park are taking authorized motion in opposition to its homeowners claiming they had been advised they’d have the ability to dwell on the website completely regardless of council officers stressing that the static caravans can’t be used as a sole or major residence

One proprietor, George Smith, 71, who has a house at Marlie Vacation Park in New Romney, Kent, claims he spent £59,000 on his place in 2015 as a everlasting house.

He mentioned since being advised he can not dwell completely within the property, he has been provided £17.200 by the park to promote his pitch.

He advised the BBC: ‘I really feel trapped right here.

‘I purchased this vacation house solely to dwell in and I bought a home particularly to purchase this, however solely to search out out I can not legally dwell in it.’

A BBC investigation in November 2018 confirmed a member of workers on the park suggesting to a possible purchaser that the property could possibly be lived in completely.

Nevertheless, Folkestone and Hythe District Council stress the caravans can’t be an individual’s ‘major or sole residence’.

The council mentioned they perform spot checks to indicate they laws are being revered.

A spokesperson for Park Holidays mentioned potential consumers are made totally conscious of restrictions earlier than they full their buy.