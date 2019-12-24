Dr. Dre beats out Taylor Swift as top music earner of the decade as Forbes announces top celebs

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com

No person forgot about Dre this decade, as Dr. Dre beat out Taylor Swift for the title of music’s prime earner of the last decade.

The 54-year-old artist, in keeping with Forbes, was the highest-earning artist of the previous decade because of his headphone firm Beats.

The rapper, whose full title is Andre Romelle Younger, made $950 million over the previous 10 years together with his 20 % possession of Beats.

King of the hill: Dr. Dre beat out Taylor Swift for the title of music’s prime earner of the last decade, garnering $950 million over the previous 10 years together with his 20 % possession of Beats. He was snapped final yr in LA

Dre, whose final album launch got here 4 years in the past with 2015’s Compton, bought the corporate to Apple in a $three billion deal 5 years in the past.

Swift was second on the checklist, raking in $825 million on the heels of a 10-year stretch that noticed her profession soar into the stratosphere.

The 30-year-old’s profitable catalog has been within the headlines for a lot of this yr after music supervisor Scooter Braun in June introduced he’d purchased the rights to her first six albums from Scott Borchetta, the proprietor of Swift’s authentic label, Large Machine Label Group.

The Shake It Off singer has been outspoken towards the sale, and has talked about the potential of rerecording her previous songs to devalue Braun’s funding.

Raking it in: Taylor Swift was second on the checklist, rating in $825 million on the heels of a 10-year stretch that noticed her profession soar into the stratosphere

Incomes large: Beyonce got here in third with $685 million, making large bucks with a multimedia music empire that earns through excursions and company sponsorships

Beyonce got here in third with $685 million, like Swift, making large bucks with a multimedia music empire that earns through excursions and company sponsorships.

Others to populate the checklist embody U2 in fourth place with $675 million; and Diddy in fifth with $605 million. The numbers are compiled utilizing Pollstar touring stats, Nielsen totals and data from business professionals, in keeping with Forbes.

As a result of the checklist solely ranks residing artists, Michael Jackson was not included, or he would have ranked atop with $2.37 billion in whole numbers over the previous 10 years since his June 25, 2009 loss of life.