Dr Martin Scurr explains the rosacea treatments on offer

By Dr Martin Scurr For The Each day Mail

Printed: 17:12 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:22 EST, 23 December 2019

My husband is 81 and has rosacea of the nostril, for which he has been prescribed metronidazole.

However I’ve learn it will probably trigger seizures and severe side-effects in older sufferers.

Rosacea can also be mentioned to be linked to Parkinson’s, which he has. Are you able to counsel a safer various?

D Hardman, Derby.

Don’t be alarmed: these warnings concerning metronidazole solely apply when the drug is taken by mouth or injected, and are most related to sufferers with impaired liver or kidney operate.

When metronidazole is used to deal with rosacea it’s utilized topically, as a gel, and little is absorbed by way of the pores and skin. Nevertheless, there are different therapy choices.

Rosacea is a power pores and skin situation that causes facial redness — when it impacts the nostril it is named rhinophyma. There may be typically thickening of the pores and skin, irregular texture and a rise within the measurement of the sebaceous (oil secreting) glands or pores, main the nostril to look extra bulbous.

As for the connection between rosacea and Parkinson’s illness, the one hyperlink I can discover is tenuous, writes DR MARTIN SCURR (inventory picture)

Azelaic acid, a prescription- solely cream, can be one therapy choice. It has been discovered to scale back irritation and redness, with research displaying that it’s not less than as efficient as metronidazole in rosacea — although just a few checks have been executed particularly on rhinophyma.

There may be additionally robust proof for brimonidine gel in coping with the redness of rosacea. Initially a therapy for the attention grievance glaucoma, it was seen that it was good for rosacea when it trickled down the cheeks of individuals utilizing it who had each situations.

Thirdly there’s ivermectin — a prescription-only cream which, like metronidazole, kills sure micro-organisms linked to rosacea and has anti-inflammatory results.

It’s simpler than metronidazole for rosacea — however once more there are not any studies on its use for rhinophyma particularly.

As for the connection between rosacea and Parkinson’s illness, the one hyperlink I can discover is tenuous — that sure neurological problems, like Parkinson’s, can even result in flushing.

I counsel you go to the GP along with your husband and ask for one of many lotions listed above.