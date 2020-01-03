Dr. Phil’s $5.75 Million House Is For Sale, And The Decor Is… Interesting

Ever needed to see what Dr. Phil‘s digs are like? Now’s your likelihood!

Nicely, technically he doesn’t dwell there. BUT, he does personal the place! And it’s on the El Lay actual property marketplace for $5.75 million, and patrons have the choice to maintain the “one-of-a-kind finishes” that are eclectic, to say the very least.

Ch-ch-check out a sampling of photographs from inside the house for your self (under):

Have a look at Dr. Phil’s home. (It is on the market for $5.75 million.) pic.twitter.com/aFhR1VwqPj — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) January 2, 2020

We’ve got SO MANY questions!!

Per a Los Angeles Occasions report, the 6,170 sq. foot residence in Beverly Hills is “currently being used by a family member,” however we’re nonetheless questioning the decor regardless of who’s residing there! As famous within the article, the skin appears to be like like your common multi-million greenback residence, however if you step inside you actually gained’t know what hit you.

And persons are clearly having a good time chiming in on the gun-adorned partitions, woody vines draped grand staircase, and completely eccentric artwork assortment. Listed here are a number of of one of the best responses from critics through Twitter:

“By the looks of that house, Dr. Phil might need to talk to a therapist.” “Realtor: “And here in the dining room, of course, is the full long wall display of assault weapons that makes every house a cozy home.” “I have so many questions that don’t even involve the guns” “Now we know how he made his living as a shrink. Invite people over and wait for the phone to ring afterwards” “Money can’t buy taste. Yikes.” “I’ll take “WORST PLACES TO TRIP ON ACID” for $100, please, Alex.”

Would U purchase this home (decor and all), Perezcious actual property consultants?! And share your ideas on the decor, too! Hit us with ’em (under) within the feedback!!

[Image via Dr. Phil/YouTube.]